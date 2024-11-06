The FS6.26 telehandler, the smallest and most compact model in the Faresin Industries lineup, was unveiled today at EIMA International. Taking the torch from its predecessor, the FR6.26—which has been one of Faresin Industries’ most successful products with over 2,000 units operating worldwide—the FS6.26 combines a sleek design in line with the FS generation of Faresin telehandlers with outstanding functionality.

The success of this Faresin model lies in its compact dimensions that, thanks to a long wheelbase, deliver an impressive load capacity. With a height under 2,000 mm, a width of only 1,920 mm, and a turning radius of 3,250 mm, this telehandler is both compact and highly maneuverable.

Designed for versatility

The FS6.26’s construction makes it the ideal solution for a range of work environments. For example, it’s perfect for poultry farms, where low building heights and tight spaces demand compactness and agility. In the fruit and vegetable sector, it easily navigates greenhouses, narrow orchards, and trellised areas, even on uneven terrain. In livestock farming, the FS6.26 efficiently handles daily tasks such as moving bales, pallets, manure, and various loads.

Its impressive lifting capacity, high pushing power, generous ground clearance, and long wheelbase establish the FS6.26 as a versatile asset in agricultural and livestock settings.

Loaded with innovative features

The FS6.26 introduces several advancements over its predecessor. The streamlined design of the engine compartment enhances forward visibility, while the use of multi-layer composite material significantly reduces engine noise. Maintenance is simplified with a fully accessible engine compartment and a removable side panel, and the forced-airflow cooling system has been upgraded for enhanced radiator cooling.

The completely new electronic transmission offers a stepless range from 0 to 30 km/h, along with three driving modes: “automotive,” where engine response directly matches the driver’s input; “EcoSmart,” which prioritizes fuel efficiency by balancing performance and consumption through electronic management; and “creeper,” which allows the engine speed to be set independently of the machine’s forward speed, ideal for specific applications.

Additional benefits of this advanced transmission include automatic engine speed control for cold starts, over-rev protection, and hydraulic circuit overheating prevention—all designed to extend the machine’s operational life.

The hydraulic system has also been completely revamped, delivering a flow of 80 liters/min at 210 bar through a gear pump. The boom’s hydraulic controls now use flow-sharing technology, allowing up to three simultaneous operations. Both extension and retraction of the boom are now electro-proportionally controlled with electronic limiting, ensuring smooth movement. A constant flow function can also be operated from the cab, maximizing performance for applications like sweepers.

The tilt angle is among the best in its category, simplifying the unloading of products, especially loose materials during handling with buckets or when loading trucks and trailers.

Lastly, the spacious cab provides top-tier ergonomics and control layout, setting a new standard for compact hydraulic telehandlers. A 5-inch color display gives the operator constant access to the FS6.26’s main operating parameters.

Safety is a core aspect of Faresin products, and the FS6.26 includes a stability indicator, emergency stop button, and a new electro-proportional joystick. Based on customer feedback, the joystick now features a reverse switch, allowing for safer and easier maneuvers without the need to remove hands from the steering wheel.

The FS6.26 retains its robust design for off-road agricultural applications, with heavy-duty features suited to additional sectors as well. Oil-bath brakes and limited-slip axles together ensure reliable performance, safety, and the ability to handle challenging work environments.