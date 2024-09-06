CEO of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) of Zimbabwe, has been named the winner of the 2024 Africa Food Prize, receiving a $100,000 award for his groundbreaking leadership and innovation in advancing food security through strategic irrigation initiatives, which is revolutionizing Zimbabwe’s food systems.

Mhiko’s visionary leadership at ARDA has been a driving force in overcoming some of Zimbabwe’s most pressing agricultural challenges, such as recurrent droughts, erratic rainfall, and widespread land degradation. His bold and innovative strategies have expanded the area under irrigation from 6,000 hectares in 2016 to a projected 15,000 hectares by 2025, positioning ARDA as a model of sustainability and profitability in African agriculture. By upgrading irrigation infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies like drip irrigation and solar-powered systems, and diversifying crop production, Mhiko through ARDA has significantly improved water use efficiency, boosted crop yields, and strengthened resilience to climate change. These achievements have not only enhanced food security but also spurred economic development at a national level.

Under Mhiko’s vision, ARDA has also cultivated a culture of collaboration and innovation, engaging stakeholders and building partnerships with government bodies, private sector players, and international development organizations. His work ilustrates a holistic and adaptive approach to irrigation that addresses technical, economic, and environmental aspects, setting a benchmark for agricultural transformation in Zimbabwe and beyond.

The $100,000 Africa Food Prize honors Africans who are spearheading transformative agricultural initiatives. It highlights bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to foster a new era of food security and economic opportunity. This year’s award not only celebrates individual excellence but also emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Africa’s food systems.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Mhiko stated, “I have worked will all classes of farmers over 15year s to improve productivity. Over time I have found that the first step to achieving this is innovation. We have implemented impactful models alongside the use of technological innovations which have helped achieve this.”

The announcement was made by former Nigerien Prime Minister H.E. Ibrahim Mayaki during the 2024 Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. In his remarks, President Kikwete praised Mhiko for his exceptional contributions, stating, ” This is an example of what transformative leadership looks like. Beyond the issues of science and innovation, there is a dimension of empowerment of farmers. You can see the impact of this vision in empowering farmers.”

The Africa Food Prize recognizes groundbreaking work in agriculture and calls on governments, organizations, and individuals to support similar initiatives and invest in Africa’s agricultural future. Each year, the prize seeks nominations for individuals or institutions that are leading efforts to transform farming in Africa, with an emphasis on poverty reduction, nutrition security, and job creation. Nominations are reviewed based on criteria assessing the impact, scalability, and sustainability of agricultural programs.