Getting serious about regenerative dairy

The Regen Dairy Project launched its Let’s Get Serious About Making Dairy Regenerative report at the 2024 Regenerative Agriculture Summit Europe this week.

With the ‘hidden’ costs of global agricultural production exceeding 10% of global GDP and environmental costs equating to nearly $2.9 trillion, the report recognises the global dairy industry, and its 278 million dairy cows, is a significant contributor to these hidden costs.

But the report authors say it doesn’t have to be this way. Commenting on its launch, Øistein Thorsen, CEO of FAI Farms, said:

“We set out to find out from farmers how promoting biodiversity, soil health and climate resilience could be made an integral part of future dairy business models. What we heard was inspiring and actionable and has formed the backbone of this report’s roadmap towards regenerative dairy.

“We believe regenerative dairying can play a significant role in tackling important environmental challenges, as well as combating critical issues facing humanity, like human health, environmental degradation, animal welfare, and water use. And all while producing the nutritious food needed to feed a growing global population and helping farmers stay profitable.”

With little research done on regenerative dairy to date or a clear vision on the transition required by all those in the supply chain and at scale, the Regen Dairy Project is defining a clear roadmap towards a positive food system for people, animals and the planet.

The report considers current global food systems and their associated problems, focusing on dairy as a sector willing and able to change. Having taken a farmer-centric approach to understanding regenerative dairy, the report outlines recommendations for transition and suggested actions for all those involved – including often overlooked stakeholders such as banks and lenders, media and wider society.

Thorsen concludes: “This report is not about telling farmers what to do. Achieving change in a food system is complex, requiring input and action from everyone. We are all responsible for educating ourselves on what regenerative agriculture is and the benefits it provides, and for many this could include a shift in mindset. We are excited to see what can be achieved.”

Let’s Get Serious About Making Dairy Regenerative is available here.