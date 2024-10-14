Sona Machinery, the leading Original Equipment Manufacturer, providing Automatic and Quality solutions to the grain-based distillery industry, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Color Sorter Machine, a groundbreaking solution designed to enhance precision sorting, operational efficiency, and long-term durability in grain processing. Available globally, this innovative machine caters to agriculture and food processing businesses.

With increasing demands for high-quality grains and seeds, Sona Machinery’s solution addresses the need for more accurate and faster sorting processes. Utilizing advanced camera technology and AI-driven algorithms, the machine offers high-speed sorting with customizable settings for diverse grain types.

Efficiency is at the heart of the Color Sorter Machine’s design. With these Japanese technology valves, built to last over 5 billion cycles, and an AI sorting algorithm, it not only ensures high-speed, high-precision sorting, but also reduces the need for manual intervention. The customizable settings allow operators to tailor sorting parameters to specific grains – be it rice, pulses, or seeds – ensuring optimal results every time. Additionally, remote connectivity via

Wi-Fi allows for real-time adjustments and upgrades, ensuring that the machine is always operating at peak performance.

The Color Sorter Machine boasts several groundbreaking features that make it stand out. With high-precision 5400×3 pixel CCD sensor cameras and it delivers unparalleled clarity and accuracy, capable of identifying subtle differences down to 0.02mm in size and color. This machine is a top choice for processors looking to boost output without sacrificing quality.

“Our Color Sorter Machine is the most trusted and reliable Sorter in the industry, built with the objective of enhancing overall plant efficiency for our customers,” said Mr.Vasu Naren, Managing Director & CEO of Sona Machinery. “With cutting-edge features like high-speed sorting, ultra-clear sensing, and AI-driven algorithms, this machine offers unmatched efficiency and precision. We believe it will enable our customers to not only enhance their product quality but also streamline their operations for greater profitability.”

Since its inception, Sona Machinery has been at the forefront of delivering innovative and reliable solutions to the grain and food processing industries. The Color Sorter Machine is a testament to their ongoing commitment to excellence and technological advancement. For more information on how this new machine can enhance your operations, visit www.sonamachinery.com.