Somalia livestock farmers receive modern feed production equipment, aim to address forage needs during drought

Livestock farmers drawn from Baari Livestock Cooperative in Somalia have received modern feed production equipment from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) to help them address forage needs particularly during dry periods.

The equipment that include balers, hay cutters, hay collectors and silage machines is part of a project that aims to enable the farmers ensure proper harvesting of animal feed, it seeks to enhance food security for livestock producers and safeguard animal health during droughts.

The TİKA support is also intended to strengthen the local economy and contribute to diversifying community livelihoods.

In addition, it is seen as a crucial step toward enhancing the sustainability of the livestock sector in Mogadishu.

Baari Livestock Cooperative members noted that the provided equipment will increase production efficiency, enable them to supply higher-quality feed to animals and play a vital role in helping rural livestock keepers endure dry periods without loss.

This support is expected to significantly enhance Somalia’s potential in agriculture and livestock, contributing to the region’s overall development.

Through this project, TİKA will continue its efforts to promote food security and economic stability in Somalia.