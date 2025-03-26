As agriculture faces mounting global challenges and increasingly interlinked food systems, the spotlight in 2025 turns to how local producers can harness global knowledge, networks, and innovations to strengthen South African agriculture.

This year’s NAMPO Harvest Day, the 57th presentation of the flagship event from 13 – 16 May 2025, embraces the theme: “Global Agriculture, Locally!” Held annually at NAMPO Park, Bothaville, the NAMPO Harvest Day continues to affirm its status as the largest and most influential agricultural showpiece in the southern hemisphere. True to its reputation, NAMPO 2025 is geared to showcase the latest global agricultural innovations, adapted for local conditions, in a uniquely South African context. It remains the one-stop platform for producers, agribusinesses, and service providers to connect, collaborate, and trade.

“Global Agriculture Locally” is not just a theme – it’s a timely lens for South Africa’s grain producers to view their role in a fast-changing agricultural economy. The exchange of ideas, technology, and practices across borders presents unprecedented opportunities for local farmers to increase their resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability. From

climate-smart practices to precision agriculture, South African producers are part of a global network of knowledge – but with deep roots in local soil.

As food security, input costs, and production efficiency continue to dominate agricultural conversations, NAMPO 2025 provides producers with the tools, technologies, and relationships they need to navigate this complex landscape.

Whether it’s cutting-edge machinery, climate-adaptive seed varieties, agri-finance services, or digital solutions, NAMPO remains the platform where local meets global in real time.

“South African producers understand that they are not farming in isolation. What happens globally – whether it’s innovation, trade flows or climate patterns – affects what happens locally. NAMPO gives producers access to global agriculture in one location, with solutions they can use today. It remains the ultimate one-stop event for any serious player in the agricultural industry,” says Dr Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd.

As Grain SA prepares to welcome thousands of producers, exhibitors, and international visitors to NAMPO 2025, the focus is clear: bridging global excellence with local execution. For South African agriculture to thrive in this era, it must be globally informed – but firmly rooted at home.

What’s New @ NAMPO 2025

More Accommodation Options.

To meet the ever-growing demand for accommodation during NAMPO, a brand-new Caravan Park with 100 powered stands and two ablution blocks has been added just south of the terrain at Gate 2. With easy access and flexible options depending on your needs, it’s the ideal solution for visitors who want to stay close to the action. Bookings can be made online at www.kleinbroekskool.co.za.

Expanded Food Offerings

The doors of the Syngenta Boerekos Plaaskombuis are open again at NAMPO – and this year it’s bigger, better, and even more delicious! Enjoy top-quality, sit-down restaurant-style dishes at a fraction of the price, featuring premium meat and poultry from five selected food partners. The menu, developed by Boerekos editor Arina du Plessis and brought to life by The Roots Academy chef team from Potchefstroom, includes standout meals like freshly baked flatbreads with shredded beef, salsa and sour cream, crispy golden chicken rotis, and succulent pork neck or beef burgers with potato wedges. Whether dining in the relaxed farm-style setting or grabbing a takeaway, visitors will experience the same quality found in the award-winning Boerekos magazine. And for early risers – don’t miss the excellent coffee and homemade rusks to start your day right. NAMPO’s classic food stalls, run by schools, churches, and community organisations, have even more variety on offer in 2025.

Grain SA Museum – A Tribute to Legacy

Step into the rich legacy of Grain SA and the NAMPO Harvest Day at the newly unveiled Grain SA Museum, proudly sponsored by Santam. Located next to the Chairperson’s Lounge on the western side of the park, the museum chronicles the journey of the organisation and NAMPO’s transformation over the years. It’s a must-see for anyone who

wants to honour the roots of South African grain production.

ALPHA Insure Women’s Programme

The Women’s Programme is back with a stylish bang! Hosted by ALPHA Insure and located near the Tea Garden, this vibrant space will be alive with celebrity guests, live music, inspirational talks, and foodie flair from renowned chefs.

Make a morning of it! A scenic walk through the Starke Ayres herb garden leads to the venue, with the children’s play park nearby for supervised fun while you unwind.

NAMPO App – Smarter Navigation, Simpler Experience

The NAMPO 2025 App is better than ever. With improved usability and smart navigation, you can now browse 900 exhibitors, view their locations, and plan your route through the park with ease. Bookmark your must-see events, explore the grounds in 3D, and navigate directly to any stand, information and the latest videos – everything you need at your fingertips for the ultimate Harvest Day experience.

KamersMakers at NAMPO

KamersMakers, South Africa’s beloved artisan marketplace, joins NAMPO this year with a curated 200sqm showcase of proudly local creativity. From handmade crafts to luxury lifestyle items, it’s the place to shop, discover, and be inspired by top-tier makers and creators. A celebration of innovation in every sense!

Old Favourites Return

The classics that visitors love are back to fill the NAMPO days with excitement and engagement. The ever-popular Standard Bank 4×4 Track and the African Group Lubricants Adventure Track continue to thrill crowds with off-road demonstrations, showcasing the latest in vehicles, quads, and side-by-sides.

The seed plots on the eastern side of the terrain display a rich variety of grains, forages, and feed crops from South Africa’s leading seed companies – offering valuable insight into the newest genetic lines and planting options.

The Nation in Conversation series returns with high-level discussions on local and international agricultural topics. These important dialogues are filmed live during NAMPO and streamed across platforms to reach the broader Agri-community.

The TAU Animal Feeds Livestock Arena is once again a highlight, with nearly 100% of the country’s large- and small-stock breeds represented. Daily pedigree livestock parades will take place under strict biosecurity protocols, ensuring a safe and informative experience for producers and livestock enthusiasts alike.

Getting around made easy

Navigating the vast expanse of NAMPO Park is effortless thanks to a range of convenient transport options available to visitors. OFM, NAMPO’s official media partner, will once again broadcast live from the grounds, featuring a dedicated Agri Hour and sharing real-time traffic updates to keep travellers informed and safe.

The popular “Mieliehop” shuttle service will operate daily between Bothaville and NAMPO Park, with additional long distance shuttles available from OR Tambo International Airport and nearby towns – ensuring ease of access for both local and international visitors.

For those flying in, Century Avionics will again host the airport lounge on the northern side of the park, with a dedicated shuttle transporting air travellers to Gate 3.

Once inside NAMPO Park, visitors can take advantage of nine tractor trailers that traverse the grounds on different routes, offering a relaxing ride between exhibitions and welcome relief for tired feet. This year, four additional bus stops have been added across the terrain to improve accessibility and ensure no area is out of reach.

Get your tickets Online!

Tickets for NAMPO 2025 will be available from OpenTickets (www.opentickets.com) starting in April 2025, with discounted entry fees for those purchasing online. Gates open daily at 07:00 and close at 17:00. Directions, parking info,and private airstrip details are available on the NAMPO website and via the NAMPO App.

Please note: no pets, bicycles, self-propelled carts, or motorcycles will be allowed on the premises. Visitors are encouraged to make use of the complimentary transport carts, which run on various routes throughout the showgrounds for added convenience.

“NAMPO Harvest Day remains the most important meeting point for agriculture in South Africa – especially now, when local farming is increasingly shaped by global forces. This platform enables producers to see the best of global agriculture, tailored for our local conditions, all in one place. It’s where the future of farming becomes a shared reality, and where ideas, innovation, and industry come together.” Strydom concluded.

NAMPO 2025 branding elements and icons will be available for download on the website. For more information, visit www.nampo.co.za or download the NAMPO App from your preferred app store.