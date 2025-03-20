National Water Week is a wake-up call to South Africa’s deepening water crisis. Climate change is driving extreme weather, threatening water quality, impacting water security, and placing even greater pressure on a system already struggling to meet demand.

For millions living in poverty, unreliable access to clean water isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a daily threat to health, livelihoods, and survival. Water insecurity has a ripple effect, crippling the economy, disrupting education, worsening food shortages, and undermining the country’s overall stability. With existing resources under strain, the time to act is now.

National Water week coincides with the 14th annual international conference on Water Reclamation and Reuse in Cape Town between the 16 – 19 March, coming at a time when the world is fast-tracking the direct use of treated effluents both for industry, agriculture and domestic purposes. The conference serves as a catalyst for sustainable change, showcasing the critical role of water reuse and innovation in South Africa’s water security pathway.

“Current and future engagements and action on sustainable water resource management in the 21st century demands a holistic and adaptive approach, integrating diverse water sources and innovative technologies to ensure resilience in the face of unprecedented environmental and demographic pressures,” says Dr Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO, Water Research Commission.

Recognising the interlinked challenges and solutions for an efficient reuse future

National Water Week culminates in the globally recognised World Water Day on March 22. The Water Research Commission (WRC) is marking these occasions by intensifying its focus on critical research and innovation areas vital for South Africa’s water security, including accelerating the adoption of decentralised water reuse technologies, advancing climate-resilient water infrastructure solutions, strengthening community-based water conservation initiatives, and prioritising research into the sustainable management of groundwater resources, particularly in drought-prone regions.

The demands of contemporary water resource management have highlighted the need for a reassessment of traditional strategies. While indirect water reuse has historically served as a cornerstone of global water security frameworks, its efficacy is increasingly challenged by the compounded risks of anthropogenic climate change and rapid urban expansion.

“The frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, coupled with the water demands of burgeoning urban centers, are a testament to the fact that conventional approaches are increasingly becoming inadequate. Consequently, making water reuse an integral part of comprehensive water security strategies, is no longer a matter of strategic foresight but an immediate operational imperative,” says Lesego Gaegane, Senior Project Manager at the Water Research Commission.

A series of reports released by the Department of Water and Sanitation in 2023 supports the renewed emphasis on innovative reuse and water resource management. They revealed that in municipalities countrywide, 46% of drinking water systems did not meet microbiological standards; the reports also highlight that the percentage of water treatment plants facing high risk went up from 65% in 2021 to 70% in 2023. Meaning more plants were in danger of failing. In addition, 51% of critical state systems have received some form of enforcement notices ranging from cases reported, notices and directives issued, and criminal charges laid. Furthermore, 24% and 29% of the national system were at critical and high risk respectively.

The Blue- Green- and No-Drop reports found that “water demand is expected to sharply increase over the next 20 years while the water supply is likely to decline, therefore anticipating a projected supply deficit of 17% by 2030.” ​​

“These figures paint a stark picture of a nation where water scarcity is not a distant threat, but a present-day reality,” says Gaegane

The Intersection of Women’s Month and Global Water Awareness

The focus on water in the month of March coincides with the global observation of Women’s Day.

In light of this the WRC marked the occasion with a conference that served as a testament to the fact that true progress in the water sector hinges not only on the development of cutting-edge technologies and robust policies, but also on the active participation and empowerment of women as drivers of change. The conference featured a series of high-level roundtables, dialogues, and sessions that addressed critical water challenges facing South Africa.

The alarming state of water services in many municipalities was highlighted, with discussions focusing on water reuse, decentralisation, municipal climate risk assessments, water services skills forecasting, and eco-industrial parks.

A dialogue with Ms. Paula Keyhoe from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission highlighted the transformative power of decentralized water and sanitation management. Keyhoe shared San Francisco’s pioneering approach to onsite water reuse, demonstrating how regulatory frameworks can drive significant reductions in potable water consumption and enhance urban water resilience. “Decentralized water reuse is not just about technology; it’s about building resilient communities,” she emphasised.

The WRC’s work seeks to build resilience against these and other global impacts by fostering data-driven sustainable practices and research-backed solutions tailored to South Africa’s unique challenges.