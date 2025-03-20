Plant AgTech Day Showcases The Advancements That Build Resilience at AAT

The second day of the Africa Agri Tech Conference and Expo, held at the CSIR Convention Centre in Pretoria, featured insightful discussions on disinformation, digital transformation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture.

Opening the conference, Jolanda Andrag, Chief Operating Officer at Agri SA, posed a fundamental question to industry leaders: “Who will we become, and how will we stand in relation to the nations and trade blocs around us?” Acknowledging the challenges posed by misinformation and declining trust, Andrag called for continued engagement and consensus-building. However, she also expressed optimism about the future, citing agriculture’s culture of resilience and the social fibre that unites farming communities in overcoming adversity.

A key theme of the day was the impact of disinformation on agriculture. Alan Hardacre, Strategic Leader in Global Advocacy and Public Affairs, underscored the need for farmers and industry stakeholders to take control of the narrative. “It has never been more important to separate fact from fiction, but it has also never been more difficult.”

Sensitivities around land reform, food security and foreign corporate control of agriculture can easily tap into existing fears and political narratives. This made South Africa particularly vulnerable to disinformation campaigns.

Hardacre highlighted the power of AI in both spreading and combatting misinformation, stressing that transparency, media engagement, and farmer-led storytelling are critical to building public trust. “The future success of farming will in part be about good communication. If we don’t take control of the narrative, then disinformation will prevail. Defending truth in agriculture is everyone’s responsibility, and it starts today.”

Turning to the practical application of agricultural technology, Martin Jansen, Chief Information Officer at ZZ2, outlined the company’s approach to technology adoption. He cautioned against overly complex systems, advocating for standardisation and simplification. “Technology should be an exoskeleton of ‘awesome’ around a human being. Automation should enhance human capability rather than replace it.”

He said that although technology costs could seem significant, efficiency gains and waste reduction achieved with the help of technology would lead to savings. “Technology starts paying off when you are empowered to make better decisions. The Holy Grail of technology is improved production. If you can achieve that then technology starts having a direct impact on the bottom line.”

Exploring the role of AI in agriculture, Pieter Geldenhuys, Director at the Institute for Technology Strategy and Innovation, debunked the notion that AI and human intelligence are in competition. Instead, he argued, AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances decision-making by eliminating cognitive biases. He highlighted emerging technologies with the potential to revolutionise food production, such as autonomous machines that use laser technology to identify and remove weeds without chemicals, and the Scio Cup, which allows farmers to analyse feed quality in the field within seconds. However, he cautioned that AI can only extrapolate from existing data and lacks independent logic, which meant that the human factor could never be removed.

Mpho Mence, Sustainable Agriculture Analyst at GreenCape, presented findings from market research on promising agricultural investments. She highlighted precision drones as a promising technology that enabled targeted, precise chemical application while reducing drift.

Mence also pointed to the success of tunnel farming with hydroponic systems. Trials showed that for tomato production, yields in open fields were 60 tons per hectare, but sprang to 236 tons per hectare when planted in tunnels. However, by using a hydroponic system in the tunnels yields of 392 tons per hectare could be achieved. Furthermore, a much higher percentage of the produce grown hydroponically in tunnels could be sold at a premium price. “Although initial capital costs are high, the increased quality and yield can provide a payback period of just two years,” she noted. “Technology isn’t just an enabler – it’s necessary for building resilience and ensuring a competitive and sustainable agricultural sector.”

The day’s discussions also touched on leadership in the technological era. Tech Leader and

Author Mushambi Mutuma encouraged delegates to disrupt themselves before something disrupted them. “Your ability to succeed will depend on your willingness and ability to change and adapt.”

He also stressed the importance of keeping people in mind with technology adoption. He encouraged companies to empower their staff to innovate with technology, and use the tools employers were using. “Technology is a growth enabler, but what does it enable? At every touchpoint, it should amplify human skills rather than replace them.”

Finally, entrepreneur and marketer GG Alcock shed light on South Africa’s informal sector, which he stated is valued at R750 billion per annum. He challenged perceptions that the informal market is chaotic or unsophisticated, arguing that it has consistently outperformed the formal economy.

Alcock pointed to a demographic within the informal, township economy that seeks premium, culturally relevant products and has the ability to pay for it. “We see informal restaurants selling a R25,000 bottle of Hennessy whiskey, served with chicken feet. Don’t just see the informal sector as a low-income group that wants cheap products. Get into this sector, show them respect, because they are the future.”

Africa Agri Tech’s Plant AgTech Day showcased the convergence of technology, leadership, and market insight, reaffirming that innovation is essential to the future of African agriculture. With challenges ranging from disinformation to resource constraints, the sector must continue to adapt, invest, and embrace new technologies to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.