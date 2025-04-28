Special edition TL5 tractor at Agrishow marks 50 years of the Curitiba plant; will be auctioned for charity live at the show

Complete sprayer lineup including new drone developments on display

New Brazil-built T8 tractor range launch

New Holland is celebrating 50 years of supporting farmers in Brazil, one of the world’s largest agricultural economies, in style at Agrishow 2025, the country’s foremost and Latin America’s largest farming tradeshow.

Underlining its commitment to Brazilian agriculture, and the brand’s continuing evolution, New Holland will showcase multiple innovative products, including new T8 high-horsepower tractors, a special TL5 tractor commemorating the Curitiba plant’s 50th anniversary, and a complete sprayer lineup, including developments in drones, plus the Latin American début of the award-winning CR10/CR11 combines. The one-off 50th anniversary TL5 tractor, with a special livery, will be auctioned for charity at the show.

Additionally, with the launch of Defensor 2500, 2500 Sugarcane, 3500 sprayers and the debut of the Defensor 4000, the New Holland stand will feature the latest in the brand’s sprayer range. Also on display, and in partnership with SaveFarm, will be boom-mounted selective spray controls that permit targeted spot treatment where required, together with variable rate technology that applies only as much product as needed, offering significant cost-saving and environmental benefits.

New Holland will also display drone technology that puts the brand at the forefront of this rapidly-evolving sector. Among the technologies developed with partner companies will be the FieldXplorer aerial scouting drone, which enables farmers to take aerial field images to help identify and subsequently address areas with weed or disease issues.

The XAG spraying drone, which can map and treat fields with liquid crop protection products and nutrients, will also be displayed. Two versions are available (30 or 70 liter), delivering significant intervals between refills. Using this technology, crop protection products’ environmental impact is minimized, and farmers’ application costs reduced.

Other highlights will include the new 2025 model year T8 tractors, manufactured in Brazil. The revised six-model range features upgraded engine software that has increased power by 5-15hp, model dependent, with maximum outputs of between 315-429hp for enhanced operation. Upgraded hydraulics offer increased performance and enhanced response.

Agrishow also marks the Latin American launch of the CR10 and CR11 Twin Rotor combines, the highest-capacity models ever produced by New Holland, with up to 775hp engine power and 20,000-litre grain tank capacity. The show-edition CR11 will feature a special golden livery to celebrate 50 years of Twin Rotor combine production.

Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, April 2025