The International Potato Symposium at Macfrut 2025

From 6-8 May at the Rimini Expo Centre featuring leading operators, researchers and experts, with 35 speakers from across Europe and further afield. 6 Italian varieties have protected geographical status (PDO and PGI)

Preparations for the International Potato Symposium are well underway. Focusing on the key product of Macfrut 2025, The International Potato Symposium will bring together experts from France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Egypt, Namibia and Italy to discuss the world’s third most cultivated crop. The event will take place over several days at the trade fair: meetings on the market, consumption and agronomy aspects will be held on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 May, while Thursday 8 May will be devoted to European research and technical visits. Participation in the Symposium is free of charge.

‘The Potato Symposium will feature 35 speakers from across Europe, giving it an international flavour that has long been lacking in Italy,’ explains Symposium coordinator Luciano Trentini, an agronomist and expert in the field. ‘The timing of this event at Macfrut, the industry’s leading supply chain trade fair, is no coincidence. The three-day event will provide a comprehensive showcase of the entire potato supply chain, including an exhibition, conferences and sessions focused on trade and research. Visitors and specialists will be able to find the answers they are looking for through discussions with global experts and stakeholders, as well as top researchers in the field.’

On the first day of the International Potato Symposium, representatives from European institutions and associations will engage in discussions on topical issues, including the sector’s future development prospects and an analysis of the fresh product market and the industrial processing of potatoes. One of the scheduled sessions at the conference will address current crop protection issues affecting European growers. International speakers will explain how we can protect crops from elaterids, commonly known as ‘click beetles’, and Cyperus esculentus, which is considered a particularly damaging pest and has been included in the EPPO (European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organisation) list of most dangerous invasive species.

The second day (Wednesday 7 May) will be devoted to trade-related topics, including trends in potato consumption, consumer preferences and the role of communication in the marketing of standard potatoes and those certified with a quality label. The afternoon session will look at innovation in the potato supply chain, including variety research, one of the most topical issues for potato growers, who are faced with an increasing number of challenges every day, including those posed by climate change and other factors.

On the morning of Thursday 8 May, various European research projects on key phytosanitary issues in the sector will be presented, followed by guided tours of the supply chain exhibitors present at the trade fair.

The international programme will be rounded off by a series of speeches on economic and environmental sustainability and innovation, which will provide insight into potato farming in Italy. The European Union has granted Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status to six Italian potato varieties: Patata dell’Alto Vierbese IGP, Patata della Sila IGP, Patata del Fucino IGP, Patata di Bologna DOP, Patata di Galatina DOP and Patata Rossa di Colfiorito IGP.

More info on The International Potato Symposium:https://www.macfrut.com/en/c/160/the_international_potato_symposium