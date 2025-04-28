New Cattle Feed Supplement Could Cut Methane Emissions and Boost Dairy Efficiency – Study

Researchers from the University of Florida are testing a new type of cattle feed that could help dairy cows release less methane gas from burps and flatulence and use nutrients more efficiently.

In a study published in the Journal of Dairy Science, the team led by Dr. Antonio Faciola explored a supplementary feed composed of flaxseed and pea protein, aiming to reduce methane emissions during digestion while enhancing nutrient absorption.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is naturally emitted by cows during digestion, particularly through burping. This not only contributes to climate change but also represents a loss of energy that could otherwise be utilized for milk production.

By introducing the flaxseed and pea protein supplement into simulated rumen environments, the researchers observed a reduction in methane production and improved fermentation efficiency. The supplement’s richness in omega-3 fatty acids and proteins is believed to play a role in these positive outcomes.

Dr. Faciola emphasized the dual benefits of this approach: “Every time we reduce methane, we keep that energy in the cow’s body,” potentially leading to increased milk production. The next phase involves field trials to validate these findings in real-world conditions.

This research aligns with broader efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from livestock. For instance, studies at the University of California, Davis, have demonstrated that feeding grazing beef cattle a seaweed supplement can reduce methane emissions by almost 40% without affecting their health or weight.

Similarly, Penn State University researchers found that adding the methane inhibitor 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) to dairy cow feed reduced methane emissions by 30% and led to significant weight gains without compromising milk production.

As the global demand for dairy products increases, innovations like the flaxseed and pea protein supplement offer promising avenues to enhance sustainability in dairy farming.

By improving feed efficiency and reducing environmental impact, such strategies contribute to meeting food security goals while addressing climate change challenges.