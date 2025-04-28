Petlas Tire Corporation introduces the UN-4, a tire designed for small agricultural trailers, baling machines, and soil tillage equipment. Engineered for efficiency and soil protection, the UN-4 offers cost-effective durability and versatile performance in various terrains.

Smart Traction, Soil-Friendly Design

With its wide footprint and optimized void ratio, the UN-4 reduces soil compaction, helping farmers maintain healthier fields. Its reinforced textile structure ensures long-lasting durability, making it a reliable and budget-friendly choice for agricultural operations.

Key Features:

Minimizes soil impact for better land preservation.

Versatile use on trailers, balers, and tillage equipment.

Durable textile structure for extended lifespan.

Cost-effective solution for efficient farming.

Now available in 10.0/75-15.3. Learn more at www.petlastires.com/en/un4