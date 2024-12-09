There’s something special about old vine wines. Especially those that carry South Africa’s Old Vine Project Certified Heritage Seal, a guarantee that the vines were at least 35 years’ old when harvested.

Much like the things in life that endure, they have a quiet strength, an ability to withstand the toughest conditions, and, with time, they produce something extraordinary. Take Nederburg’s The Anchor Man Old Vine Chenin Blanc, an exceptional wine born from vines that have grown in the heart of the famous Swartland since 1983.

Why does this matter? The beauty of old vines is in their deep, expansive roots, which give the grapes a complexity and depth that’s hard to replicate. Their resilience leads to wines that are rich, balanced, and full of character. The 2023 vintage of The Anchor Man is a perfect example, showcasing the artistry and wisdom that comes with years of cultivation.

Crafted from dryland bush vines, the grapes are hand-harvested and carefully split into three unique fermentations including oak, stainless steel, and traditional clay amphorae. This attention to detail creates a wine that is both vibrant and layered, with creamy honeyed notes mingling with bright citrus zest. The result? A wine that’s as rich as it is refreshing, complex yet approachable, and simply irresistible.

Not surprisingly, The Anchor Man has captured the attention of wine lovers and critics alike. The 2023 vintage, continuing the award-winning track record of its predecessors, has been turning heads all over and for all the right reasons. Amongst its latest accolades is a coveted five-star rating (95 points) and “good value” listing in the newly released 2025 edition of Platter’s South African Wine Guide, as well as a top-scoring 95 rating in the Prescient Old Vine Report of 2024 issued by Winemag.co.za where it featured as one of South Africa’s ten best wines produced from old vines. It also earned a score of 95 from Greg Sherwood MW when showcased at the Old Vine Conference in London earlier this year. And it was one of just four wines internationally to be shortlisted for the International Wine and Spirit Competition’s 2024 Old Vine Trophy.

So, what makes The Anchor Man perfect for your next gathering or quiet evening at home? It’s incredibly versatile, says winemaker Jamie Williams. “Whether paired with grilled vegetables, creamy haloumi, fresh seafood, or a delicate stir-fry. It shines alongside everything from fragrant Thai and Vietnamese dishes to simple grilled meats. This is a wine that enhances the flavours of whatever you’re serving while adding an unmistakable touch of elegance.”

The Anchor Man is part of Nederburg’s Heritage Heroes collection, and a tribute to the Paarl farm’s founder, Philippus Wolvaart, who laid down roots on this land back in 1791. His legacy is a reminder that great things take time, patience, and a steadfast commitment to quality.

If you’re looking for a wine that’s as timeless as it is unforgettable, The Anchor Man Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2023 is the bottle to reach for.

Click here to purchase this award-winning wine online in South Africa.

Go to www.nederburg.com for more information.