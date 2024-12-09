Rwanda Launches Strategic Plan to Transform Agriculture, Build Resilient Agri-Food Systems

Rwanda has officially launched the 5th Strategic Plan for Agricultural Transformation (PSTA5) in Kigali, marking a significant step towards building resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

The plan, titled “Building Resilient and Sustainable Agri-Food Systems,” aims to reshape the agricultural sector to enhance food security, promote sustainable land use, and boost economic development.

At the event, Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, emphasized the plan’s unique approach, focusing on agri-food systems as the central pillar of transformation.

“PSTA5 is different because it centers around agri-food systems, which are critical for our progress,” Bagabe explained.

He highlighted the importance of involving Rwanda’s youth in the plan’s implementation, particularly through the use of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

“With these technologies, we are moving forward in agriculture, and our youth will be the backbone of this transformation,” he said, encouraging young people to be at the forefront of driving productivity.

The Minister also stressed the need to translate the strategic plan into actionable steps. “It is essential that we take this blueprint and turn it into concrete actions that will have a real impact on our agricultural landscape,” Bagabe noted.

The PSTA5 plan is designed to modernize agriculture and animal production, expand inclusive markets, and create employment opportunities within agriculture and food systems. The strategy aims to tackle challenges such as low productivity, food insecurity, and limited commercialization, while also strengthening resilience to climate-related shocks like droughts and floods.

Building on the successes of PSTA4, which saw advancements in areas such as marshland development and irrigation infrastructure, PSTA5 seeks to address persistent challenges like climate change and the need for increased agricultural investment.

The plan envisions a transformative impact, with an annual agricultural growth rate target of 6.5 percent, an increase in export revenues to 1.54 billion USD, and the creation of over 644,000 off-farm jobs. Additionally, the strategy aims to empower 72 percent of women in agriculture and improve the country’s food and nutrition security.

PSTA5 underscores Rwanda’s commitment to fostering inclusive, sustainable, and resilient agricultural growth, positioning the sector as a key driver of economic development. With agriculture remaining a cornerstone of Rwanda’s economy, employing 69 percent of households and providing jobs for around 400,000 people, the new plan sets the stage for a prosperous agricultural future.