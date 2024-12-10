Farmers Review Africa is Proud to Partner At 8th AAE 2025 & FLIP 2025 as a Media Partner!

With less than three months remaining to Africa’s two most anticipated exhibitions cum conferences, the Africa Agri Expo (AAE), which is now in its 8th edition and Future, Food, Livestock & Poultry Expo (FLIP), which is a co-located event with AAE, the excitement is indescribable.

Both events are scheduled for 19th and 20th February 2025 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya, and are expected to attract a grand footfall of 10,000+ Targeted Visitors.

More than that, 1000+ Agriculture, Food, Livestock, Poultry and related Companies, 500+ Senior Conference Attendees, 100+ Exhibitors and Sponsors, and 50+ Speakers from 35+ Countries are coming to both events and Farmers Review Africa is supporting both shows as one of the important Media Partners.

About Farmers Review Africa

Farmers Review Africa is the continent’s (Africa) foremost farming magazine dedicated to delivering timely updates, news, and in-depth analysis on critical agricultural issues of both national and international significance.

Our publication serves as a bridge between cutting-edge agricultural technology and the invaluable field experience of industry professionals.

The magazine is published every two months and regularly features winning strategies of successful agri-people in various areas of farming, including sustainable technologies in the production of crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries. It also covers food processing, creative marketing, plant and animal nutrition, farm management, research results, and many others.

What to Expect from the Africa Agri Expo’s 8th edition and Future, Food, Livestock and Poultry Expo?

Africa is a land rich in agriculture and has a huge potential to become an economy of US$1 trillion by 2030, the only catch is to expand and collaborate with important stakeholders there and ease your expansion opportunities.

This is what the Africa Agri Expo (AAE) has been doing for years.

AAE’s past editions that were held under the endorsement of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Kenya have already made it an influential gathering, where policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry professionals and farmers came together to exchange ideas, expand business, share knowledge and technologies that can drive sustainable growth in the agri sector of Africa.

With Agriculture being a crucial sector in Africa’s economy, AAE 2025 is a striking event aimed at providing a platform for showcasing the latest products, services and innovation.

With back-to-back successful editions and impressive expansion results of getting top agriculture enthusiasts expanded in this region, TAB group (the Organizers) found that there lies an equal opportunity for sectors including food, dairy, livestock and poultry to thrive in the continent.

This is why the organizers are coming up with FLIP 2025 – a co-located event with the 8th Africa Agri Expo 2025 in Kenya. FLIP 2025 is an event tailored to showcase the latest innovations, technologies, products and equipment in the Food, Beverage and Livestock sectors of Africa. The expo is a two-day event comprising a power-packed exhibition and a closed-door conference where participants from the food & livestock industry will feature their innovative solutions and technologies in the market in the presence of global attendees.

