New Holland is returning to LAMMA 2025, showcasing a lineup of innovative machinery, including the first UK appearance of the new T5 Dual Command Tractor. The New Holland stand will be located in Hall 17 on Stand 400.

At LAMMA 2025, New Holland will display for the first time in the UK the new T5 Dual Command. Part of the new T5 series, which comprises five models from 80-117hp all powered by FPT F36 3.6-litre four-cylinder engines, the tractor has been given a new look and a series of updates designed to improve productivity and operator comfort. Alongside fresh styling, the T5 Dual Command tractors benefit from mechanical Comfort Ride cab suspension, wet disc front PTO and a rear lift capacity boost of 7% to 4,700kg. The range can now also be equipped with telematics previously only available on higher power models including autoguidance, the IntelliView™ 12 touchscreen terminal and ISOBUS Class 2 implement connection.

Also on display will be New Holland’s CR9.90 combine harvester, one of the brand’s flagship CR Revelation models. The range boasts a number of innovative features including its award-winning IntelliSense™ combine automation system, Dynamic Flow Control™ remotely adjustable rotor vanes, and the patented Opti-Spread™ Plus super wide spreading residue management system.

The T7 Long Wheelbase series will be exhibited on the stand, a premium tractor offering from New Holland, showcases the Horizon™ Ultra Cab, designed to maximise operator comfort with advanced sound insulation and ergonomic controls. With its PLM Intelligence™, the T7 Long Wheelbase provides an integrated digital farming experience, bringing precision agriculture to the forefront.

Visitors can also view a Boomer Stage V Compact Tractor – a manoeuvrable and versatile tractor series offering a wide range of solutions for agriculture, horticulture, equestrian and groundcare applications.

Finally, in a special highlight, the brand will display the 2-millionth tractor built in its award-winning Basildon plant, a feat managed by only a handful of such facilities across the world and a testament to the brand’s legacy.

