At LAMMA 2025, New Holland will display for the first time in the UK the new T5 Dual Command. Part of the new T5 series, which comprises five models from 80-117hp all powered by FPT F36 3.6-litre four-cylinder engines, the tractor has been given a new look and a series of updates designed to improve productivity and operator comfort. Alongside fresh styling, the T5 Dual Command tractors benefit from mechanical Comfort Ride cab suspension, wet disc front PTO and a rear lift capacity boost of 7% to 4,700kg. The range can now also be equipped with telematics previously only available on higher power models including autoguidance, the IntelliView™ 12 touchscreen terminal and ISOBUS Class 2 implement connection.

Also on display will be New Holland’s CR9.90 combine harvester, one of the brand’s flagship CR Revelation models. The range boasts a number of innovative features including its award-winning IntelliSense™ combine automation system, Dynamic Flow Control™ remotely adjustable rotor vanes, and the patented Opti-Spread™ Plus super wide spreading residue management system.

The T7 Long Wheelbase series will be exhibited on the stand, a premium tractor offering from New Holland, showcases the Horizon™ Ultra Cab, designed to maximise operator comfort with advanced sound insulation and ergonomic controls. With its PLM Intelligence™, the T7 Long Wheelbase provides an integrated digital farming experience, bringing precision agriculture to the forefront.

Visitors can also view a Boomer Stage V Compact Tractor – a manoeuvrable and versatile tractor series offering a wide range of solutions for agriculture, horticulture, equestrian and groundcare applications.

Finally, in a special highlight, the brand will display the 2-millionth tractor built in its award-winning Basildon plant, a feat managed by only a handful of such facilities across the world and a testament to the brand’s legacy.