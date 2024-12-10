January is a time for optimism and healthy New Year’s resolutions. ProVeg South Africa is proud to partner with the Veganuary campaign as its official national representative for January 2025, offering a free guided programme for 31 days of healthy plant-based eating.

Veganuary is the single largest annual global movement for plant-based food that entices and inspires millions of people to try this dietary pattern every January. Veganuary 2024 was its 10th year running and the campaign has been officially endorsed by celebrity vegan ambassadors such as Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Evanna Lynch and Paul McCartney.

Powered by the international momentum of Veganuary, ProVeg encourages all South Africans to participate in a month-long journey to improve their wellbeing. The programme offers guidance, community access, resources, recommendations and recipes for following a plant-based diet, as an easy introduction to the lifestyle. Veganuary is for anyone: from omnivores and flexitarians who want to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet, to vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters looking to reduce their reliance on animal products.

25 Million people worldwide gave up animal products for Veganuary during January 2024 – based on YouGov surveys in Veganuary’s core campaign countries and population estimates for those countries. Veganuary conducted a six-month survey for the 277,000 opted-in campaign participants of 2024 who took part in the 31 day email challenge. The results showed that 81 percent of respondents have maintained a dramatic reduction in their animal product consumption. At 65 percent, nearly two-thirds of participants who have continued to eat a fully vegan diet by the six month milestone and have experienced improvements to their health reporting; increased energy for 59 percent, improved mood for 57 percent, better skin for 54 percent and 48 percent of participants indicated a desired change in body weight.

In terms of lifestyle disclosure; 27 reported that they are still eating a fully vegan diet, 37 percent are eating at least 75 percent less meat and other animal products, 17 percent are eating at least 50 percent less meat and other animal products and 95 percent of those who are not fully vegan said they’re likely to try a vegan diet again in the future. Importantly, 58 percent said it helped them to make more sustainable food choices and 55 percent said it helped them to make healthier food choices. The full Veganuary 2024 Six-Month Survey Results can be seen here.

This year Veganuary is expanding with campaigns launching in Malaysia, Peru, and Canada for the first time. South Africa has been represented by ProVeg in previous annual editions of Veganuary as it continues to do for 2025. In total there are campaigns in 20 countries, and participants have joined from almost every country across the globe. Businesses can participate for free by posting sign-up points for Veganuary at their establishments, and offering special plant-based deals on products or services for the month of January.

The holidays are a time of joy and indulgence. Plant-curious consumers who are interested in sampling these foods this December during the lead-up to Veganuary may reference ProVeg’s festive season recipes and recommendations for a plant-based feast. With minimal preparation, South Africans can host veg-friendly and inclusive gatherings.

Quick-service restaurants are feeding more households in South Africa than ever before, with a 41 percent increase in turnout from fast-food outlets compared to 2019. For consumers seeking the convenience of a take-away meal during their festive season, Veganuary, or at any time: ProVeg has analysed and ranked popular national chains for their plant-based friendliness.

South Africans interested in participating in Veganuary this year can sign up for the ProVeg Veggie Challenge.