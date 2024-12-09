This agreement is the next step in the successful cooperation between Brenntag and Pathway Intermediates

Customers in the Animal Nutrition and Pet Food industries are provided with full access to the Lipidol range

Pathway Intermediates solutions meet the growing demand for precision nutrition

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced a new and exclusive distribution agreement between Brenntag Animal Nutrition and Pathway Intermediates, the leading European manufacturer of absorption enhancer in Animal Nutrition. The agreement is for the distribution of Lipidol, the first absorption accelerator for the Animal Nutrition industry in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Benelux and Nordic.

The Lipidol range, the world’s first absorption accelerator, contains highly concentrated functional Lysophopholipids. Lipidol accelerates nutrient absorption, thereby enhancing livestock performance and minimizing nutrient and energy losses in the feed. This new agreement is the next step building on the extensive experience gained in the cooperation between the companies in CEE with the Lipidol range since 2014.

Wouter Vullings, Director Brenntag Animal Nutrition EMEA, states: “We are looking forward to expanding our long-term collaboration in CEE towards the Benelux and Nordic region. Pathway Intermediate’s Lipidol range complements Brenntag’s existing Animal Nutrition portfolio of performance enhancers. This agreement supports our long-term strategic goal to expand our presence as a leading Animal Nutrition solutions and ingredient supplier in the Animal Nutrition and Pet Food industries in the EMEA region.”

Edward Youngman, CEO Pathway Intermediates, says: “This extended partnership will allow Pathway Intermediates to expand its footprint to full market coverage in these key regions and efficiently serve a number of new customers through the dedicated Brenntag team. Joining forces in this way has been a successful journey in CEE already, we look forward to a fruitful continuation and expansion of our cooperation that will benefit both parties and their customers.”