Why a reliable general use lubricant is so valuable

While specialist lubricants can work wonders for a particular component in a specific type of equipment, a general use lubricant can be used in multiple processes and is one of the most important additions to a technical maintenance team’s toolkit.

Used on all manner of things from conveyor belt bearings to fan bearings, milling applications and vehicle parts, among others, having a reliable all-purpose lubricant can have a positive effect on the performance and lifespan of equipment.

Lubrication Engineers (LE) South Africa senior technical sales representative Gary Wentzel is an advocate for finding the right lubricant for general applications as he says that having a reliable solution running in components frees up capacity for other more complex maintenance matters. He works with several clients in the mining sector who use LE’s Almatek® General Purpose Lubricant with Almasol® on their conveyor belts. Some of these belts are over a kilometer long, and maintenance teams don’t always have the time and capacity to check the lubrication of each bearing along such a long stretch. “Using LE’s Almatek® gives you more leeway with human error,” says Wentzel, “so when people have limitations on equipment monitoring, the product still ensures an optimal lifespan for components like bearings.”

In another example from the mining sector, Wentzel says that underground fans supplying air are often placed physically far apart and technicians don’t always see these pieces of equipment as critical components in an operation. But if they aren’t operating optimally, it can have an impact on oxygen levels below ground, so having a reliable grease in place, and applied using an automated lubrication system, can ensure these elements are well catered for.

“Paired with an automated lubrication system, a general use grease can significantly ease the minds of technicians who are responsible for maintaining a huge variety of components on complex sites such as mines,” he adds. An automated lubrication system is a small electronic system that lubricates at set intervals and keeps a bearing lubricated. All maintenance teams then need to do is check periodically that the is a supply of lubricant available in the system.

Other applications

Other applications for a general grease like Almatek® lubricant include farming equipment, trailer bearings, and at chassis points in trucks and other logistics and transport applications. It is recommended for use in construction, marine, mining, industrial and various other heavy-duty equipment.

“It can even be used in everyday domestic applications. In workshops, for instance, it can seal off a mechanical component from dust or wood shavings because it creates a barrier between the component and the abrasive material,” says Wentzel.

Benefits of Almasol®

With its versatility and long-lasting performance, Almatek® General Purpose Lubricant with Almasol® increases uptime, reduces maintenance costs and lowers lubrication costs. It is a distinctive red color, which shows when fresh lubricant forces out old material.

The product can take high-impact loads, it doesn’t easily wash out, doesn’t fling and is tacky enough to stay where it needs be.

“The Almasol® additive in this product creates a protective layer on the lubricated surfaces, which helps to protect components,” says Wentzel.

The product is supplied by LE in sachets, tubes and buckets. The sachet format means that clients can test it out in small quantities first. The tube and bucket versions are useful for different demand levels and applications. A tube, for instance, is useful when paired with a grease gun for applications on vehicles.

