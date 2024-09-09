Meyn Celebrates 65 Years of Innovation in Poultry Processing

On September 9, 2024, Meyn, a global leader in poultry processing solutions, will proudly celebrate its 65th anniversary. Since its founding in 1959, Meyn has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, revolutionizing the poultry processing industry with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

A Legacy of Innovation

For over six decades, Meyn has been at the forefront of the industry, introducing game-changing innovations such as the Apollo 4, the Maestro, and the Rapid Plus. These products have not only set new standards in efficiency and quality but have also solidified Meyn’s reputation as a pioneer in poultry processing.

“Our 65th anniversary is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our entire team,” said Joost Weel, CEO of Meyn. “We are proud of our past achievements and are excited to continue driving innovation as we look to the future.”

Looking Ahead: Be part of tomorrow’s legacy

As Meyn celebrates this significant milestone, the company is constantly looking to the future, with upcoming product launches in 2025 and beyond. Meyn’s commitment to innovation continues to pave the way for the next 65 years of success in the poultry processing industry.