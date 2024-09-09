Kagiso Trust, through its Tyala Impact Fund, has made a significant impact on rural farming communities by awarding R300,000 each to 10 rural hub farmers as part of its support for The SPAR Group’s Rural Hub farmer development programme. The total donation of three million rand underscores the programme’s success in transforming rural farming communities with SPAR’s support.

“We are immensely grateful to Kagiso Trust and the Tyala Impact Fund for this generous award,” said Kevin O’Brien, Group Sustainability Executive at The SPAR Group. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers and aligns with SPAR’s vision to enhance job creation, income generation, infrastructure development, skills transfer, and empowerment. The investment will enable our farmers to elevate their operations and contribute to food security and economic growth in their communities”

The SPAR Group initiated its Rural Hub programme in Ofcolaco, Mopani District of Limpopo, in 2016 to support small-scale farmers by providing guaranteed markets for their produce and by providing relevant technical and food safety training as well as facilitating access to funding he programme currently supports farmers in Limpopo, creating 103 jobs and 62 secondary jobs at packhouses as well as technical services.

“Our Rural Hub model focuses on rural community development by addressing systemic issues such as food security. By providing net houses and funding operational costs and capital assets, we have enabled farmers to produce commercial-quality and quantity of crops,” says O’Brien. While SPAR remains the Rural Hub farmers’ primary customer, some of their produce is also sold to aggregators who then on-sell to other food retailers. Many farmers also continue to grow private crops for their communities.

Mankone Ntsaba, Chairperson of Kagiso Trust, says, “The SPAR Mopani Rural Hub initiative shows how working together can bring real change. By helping small-scale farmers become part of the main food supply and giving them the skills they need, Kagiso Trust and SPAR are creating a more inclusive and thriving agricultural sector. This partnership is a strong example of how we can build a better future for everyone in South Africa.” The SPAR Group has consistently shown strong dedication to supporting small farmers, and we expect that this investment will have a transformative impact on farmers’ livelihoods, enabling them to cultivate larger areas, improve crop yields, and increase their income, which will all foster sustainable development.”

Kagiso Trust’s Tyala Fund has consistently provided essential input and infrastructure finance to the Rural Hub farmers, addressing major challenges faced by South Africa’s new-era farmers. This ongoing support, alongside SPAR’s contributions, has elevated the quality of products from the Rural Hub, reflecting a commitment to excellence and sustainable farming practices.

Plans are underway to increase SPAR’s support to 80% of SPAR’s monthly demand by 2025. Projects like the Rural Hub are crucial for improving food security and the well-being of rural communities.

As farmers graduate from the programme in the next 3-5 years, they are expected to move on to sustainable and profitable enterprises, reducing their need for support. At today’s event, we honoured several young people who are making strides in the farming sector. Nomsa Ngwenya was awarded Female Farmer of the Year. Ngwenya is the founder and owner of NTL Baraka Eco Farming and joined the SPAR Mopani Hub Programme in 2022 when she supplied SPAR with 52 tons of cocktail tomatoes. Her farm provides young graduates with practical learning opportunities.

Craig Mashimbye, of the farming operation Mzamane & Remember, brings eight years of farming experience and training in Farm Management. With additional support from the Hub and GLOBALG.A.P. and localg.a.p. training, his business was recognized in the Best Youth-Owned category. M Mohale SJ runs a 7-hectare farm focused on cocktail tomatoes, producing 16 tonnes in the 2023 season. The farm has created significant employment, maintaining an average of 33 jobs annually and it was recognized for the Job Creation category.

“The SPAR Group is very serious and intentional about developing an eco-system that is not exclusive to us alone but one where other retailers can also benefit. This demonstrates a clear passion for small-scale and rural farmers in our country. We therefore issue a clear call to action, urging all stakeholders to commit to buying from the Rural Hub as part of our effort to ensure better circulation of resources, particularly in the agricultural sector. Working together with established NGOs like Kagiso Trust, we can ensure that food security is taken seriously. Our target is to develop 60 farmers by 2030” concludes O’Brien.