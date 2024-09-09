The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Republic of the Philippines launched a new project to support rural communities, particularly those in the vulnerable uplands, at an event at the Department of Finance in Manila last week. The Value Chain Innovation for Sustainable Transformation in Agrarian Reform Communities project, or VISTA, aims to reduce poverty, increase food security, and protect the country’s fragile ecosystems.

In a video message, IFAD Vice-President Geraldine Mukeshimana congratulated the country team and the government. “Lives and communities will be positively transformed by the work that we begin here today. We thank our partners in the Philippines government for their continued efforts in advancing sustainable agriculture and rural development progress. I look forward to seeing the outcomes and impacts of our joint efforts,” she said.

Secretary Conrado Estrella, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Philippines, said that VISTA would help pave the way for economic stability and peace and order in the regions it reached. The DAR is the key implementing partner for the project.

A middle-income country, the Philippines has faced significant challenges in recent years, including economic downturns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half the population live in rural areas, where poverty is more acute, and the agricultural sector, which is vital for the country’s economy, has been particularly impacted by factors such as low productivity, climate change, and the rising costs of inputs.

Over six years, VISTA will provide support to 350,000 small-scale farmers, particularly women, youth, and indigenous peoples, by strengthening value chains, promoting sustainable land use practices, and enhancing climate resilience. The project will cover upland areas in two regions: Soccsksargen in Mindanao and the Cordillera Administrative Region in Luzon. Upland farming communities face rural poverty due to diminishing natural resources and the effects of climate change.

VISTA will strengthen inclusive value chains through conservation of land, sustainable use of natural resources and climate-resilient practices. It will do so by working with these communities to develop natural resource plans for upland areas, helping them adapt to climate change, and by promoting inclusive approaches and innovations for sustainable and green benefits across value chains. Additionally, a disaster response contingency plan will be implemented to prevent disruptions in project areas.

VISTA will also enhance the productivity of small-scale farmers through improved farming systems, practices, and access to post-harvest facilities. It will work to strengthen and expand the commercialization of selected value chains and adopt greening investments, while addressing climate-resilient infrastructure needs to support value chain development.

The total cost of the project is € 104.35 million, with IFAD providing € 78.62 million.

UN Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzales, also at the event, congratulated IFAD and the Philippines government, noting that VISTA marked another step in the UN family’s partnership with the government. Also at the event were Secretary Ralph Recto of the Department of Finance, Undersecretary Joven Balbosa of the Department of Finance –International Finance Group, Undersecretary Jesry Palmares of the Department of Agrarian Reform – Foreign Assisted and Special Projects Office, as well as officials from the Department of Agriculture and the National Economic Development Authority, along with the IFAD country team led by Umit Mansiz, IFAD Country Director, the Philippines.

IFAD has worked in the Philippines since 1977, including 16 projects that have reached at least 1.8 million households or 9 million people.