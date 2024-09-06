Natural mineral acts as slow-release fertiliser

When it comes to agricultural and horticultural nutrient control applications, the best all-round product is Vulture Creek Clino from Pratley. This natural mineral product has cation-exchange properties is derived from a type of zeolite called Clinoptilolite and has several beneficial features for agricultural and horticultural applications:

Soil Conditioner : Vulture Creek Clino acts as a soil conditioner, enhancing soil fertility and structure. It helps retain water and nutrients near the root zone, which is crucial for plant growth.

: Vulture Creek Clino acts as a soil conditioner, enhancing soil fertility and structure. It helps retain water and nutrients near the root zone, which is crucial for plant growth. Slow-Release Fertiliser : It can absorb nutrients, specifically cations, and slowly release essential nutrients like potassium and ammonium over an extended period. This slow-release mechanism reduces the frequency of fertilizer applications, cutting costs and minimising nutrient drainage in sandy soils.

: It can absorb nutrients, specifically cations, and slowly release essential nutrients like potassium and ammonium over an extended period. This slow-release mechanism reduces the frequency of fertilizer applications, cutting costs and minimising nutrient drainage in sandy soils. Improved Root Zone : By improving the root zone, Vulture Creek Clino enhances the uptake of fertilisers and nutrients, leading to healthier and more robust plant growth. This makes it ideal for use in golf courses, turf construction, agricultural fields and gardens.

: By improving the root zone, Vulture Creek Clino enhances the uptake of fertilisers and nutrients, leading to healthier and more robust plant growth. This makes it ideal for use in golf courses, turf construction, agricultural fields and gardens. Environmental Benefits: Being a natural and environmentally friendly product, Vulture Creek Clino is safe for long-term use in soil. It does not contribute to pollution and remains effective for years.

Zeolites are natural minerals deposited millions of years ago during volcanic activity. These are crystalline, aluminium-silicate minerals with an open three-dimensional honeycomb structure containing elaborate networks of negatively charged channels and exchanged cations.

“It is this honeycomb structure at the atomic scale that gives rise to the completely unique absorption, catalytic, and ion exchange capabilities of Vulture Creek Clino,” comments Pratley Marketing Director Eldon Kruger. “The main benefit is that it reduces the frequency of applying fertiliser, thus saving money in the long run. It can be used in general where the soil needs to be enhanced and has also been effectively used in the rehabilitation of mine dumps and mine rehabilitation.

The product also acts as a soil conditioner that boosts the fertility of the soil, in turn improving its ability to provide nutrition to grass and plants as well as retaining water near the root zone. It has a strong internal negative charge and absorbs positively charged cations such as potassium and ammonium, common in fertilisers. It releases these cations slowly over a longer period, extending the efficacy of the fertiliser.

Unlike potentially harmful chemical fertilisers that can end up in rivers and dams, Vulture Creek Clino is a completely natural and an environmentally-friendly mineral. It also stays in the soil for years and is completely harmless. The same mineral is fed to farm animals as a stock remedy. “As concern for our environment continually increases, there is a growing need for completely ‘green’ solutions,” notes Kruger.

Vulture Creek Clino is usually sold in 50 kg bags. However, for largescale projects it is also supplied in one cubic metre bulk bags. It is available from Pratley’s head office in Johannesburg or depots in Durban, Gqeberha, and Cape Town.

Pratley leverages the unique properties of Clinoptilolite to enhance soil quality and improve plant growth. This makes Vulture Creek Clino a versatile and valuable component in various agricultural, horticultural, and environmental applications.