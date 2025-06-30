The most recent incident comparison meeting has once again proven that the true extent of crime on farms and in rural areas is severely underestimated, particularly because many incidents are not reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A comparison between statistics from external stakeholders and SAPS’s database reveals shocking discrepancies:

Only 50% of all livestock theft incidents reported through organized structures are recorded in the SAPS system.

Only 15% of all illegal hunting incidents, especially those involving dogs, are officially registered.

From January to May 2025 alone, 72 farm attacks and 10 farm murders have already been reported, reflecting an increase compared to the same period last year.

These differences indicate that very little crime is actually reported in rural areas, leading to misinterpretation of crime trends and misallocation of resources.

Saai makes an urgent appeal to all farmers, land users, and rural communities to report every crime incident to SAPS, no matter how minor it may seem. This includes:

Farm attacks or murders

Illegal hunting with dogs or other means

Livestock theft, game theft, and poaching

Unlawful trespassing on property

Theft of cables, solar panels, water pumps, tools, and any equipment essential to farming operations

There is growing concern that the lack of official case numbers not only hampers investigations but also undermines the state’s ability to effectively manage crime in rural areas. Crime that is not officially recorded does not get investigated or acted upon.

Saai is currently actively involved in external working groups with SAPS to ensure that the definitions and classifications of rural areas, farm attacks, and related crimes are comprehensive and inclusive.

As part of this work, Saai has submitted a detailed document to SAPS, specifically addressing:

What should be considered a “rural area”

The inclusion of smallholdings, communally farmed land, game farms, and settlements

Proper recognition of victims: farmers, farm workers, residents, visitors, and service providers

The importance of economic sabotage, infrastructure destruction, and theft as key elements of farm-related crime

This contribution is an effort to make SAPS’s statistics, prioritization, and resource allocation at ground level more realistic and targeted.

Saai will continue to prioritize this issue at a national level in partnership with other stakeholders in the agricultural sector. The organization sees it as a core responsibility to support family farmers and rural communities in their right to safety, justice, and sustainable food production.