Make Sustainable Choices with the ‘Be Fair Right Now’ Initiative

Smallholder farmers and farm workers in South Africa are struggling to make ends meet, with earnings that barely cover basic needs like food, housing, and education. But there is hope—and it starts with our buying habits.

By choosing Fairtrade-certified products, you can help transform the livelihoods of these farmers and workers, while supporting a more sustainable and resilient agricultural system.

“Fair prices, decent working conditions, and fairer deals can go a long way in breaking the cycle of poverty,” says Isaac Tongola, Executive Director of Fairtrade Africa. “Equitable trade policies and prioritising the well-being of agricultural communities are essential. However, consumers play a powerful role in driving this change by creating demand for fairly traded goods.”

What is the ‘Be Fair Right Now’ initiative?

Returning for its second year, Fairtrade Africa’s Be Fair Right Now initiative invites South Africans to take a closer look at their shopping habits and connect with the farmers and workers, who produce the goods they enjoy. This initiative encourages shoppers to support ethical and sustainable farming practices, paving the way for a better future.

In a world full of greenwashing and unclear claims, it is important that products we purchase meet high environmental, social, and economic standards.

“The Fairtrade Mark is a trusted symbol for shoppers looking to make a real impact,” adds Tongola. “By choosing Fairtrade-certified products, you not only make an ethical purchase but also join a movement that promotes fair wages, sustainable farming, and community development. With a wide range of Fairtrade products available in South Africa, consumers have countless opportunities to choose fair and make a positive impact.”

Take action today

From November to December 2024, the Be Fair Right Now initiative challenges consumers to rethink their purchases and embrace Fairtrade values like gender equality, climate action, and fair wages. Start your journey by taking the fun and interactive online quiz at befairrightnow-sa.org. Discover how fair your current shopping habits are and get tips on incorporating more Fairtrade products into your lifestyle.

Fairtrade Africa’s role in South Africa

Fairtrade actively supports farmers and workers on the ground. Local Fairtrade teams provide expert guidance on farm management, sustainability, and safe working conditions while running impactful programmes on critical issues like climate change, gender equality, child labor, and youth empowerment in farming. By ensuring compliance with rigorous Fairtrade Standards, they empower communities to achieve long-term development.

Organisations like Fairtrade Africa also bridge the gap between ethical producers and businesses by connecting companies with farmers and workers committed to sustainable production.

Every choice matters

Fairtrade works to create open conversations and meaningful partnerships across the supply chain; uniting farmers, workers, companies, governments, and civil society to tackle issues like poverty, inequality, and exploitation. Every purchase you make is an opportunity to support fair wages, sustainable farming, and thriving communities—your shopping choices can truly change lives and help protect the planet for future generations.