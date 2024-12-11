Rwanda launches construction of chilli, onion drying facilities to cut post-harvest losses from 30% to 8%

Rwanda’s Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources through the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has launched the construction chilli and anions drying facilities in five centres across the country with an aim to reduce post-harvest losses from 30 to 8 per cent and boost the crops quality and marketability.

According to a statement by NAEB on its X handle, the National Post-Harvest Center at NAEB headquarters will be among the facilities to be constructed.

“Four more will be built in Nyagatare, Bugesera, Rulindo and Rubavu districts. These state-of-the-art facilities the facilities will be game-changers for Rwanda’s horticulture sector, particularly value addition for chili and onions.”

Launching the construction of the National & Local Post-Harvest Centers under Smart Food Value Chain Management Project (SFVCM), Hon. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda said the facilities will add value to the horticulture produce and provide opportunities for bigger incomes for farmers.

“These facilities will enable farmers to store their produce for extended periods, allowing them to sell at better prices rather than being compelled to accept lower offers due to a lack of storage options thus they won’t have to sell cheaply just because they can’t preserve their produce,” he said.

Claude Bizimana, NAEB CEO reiterated the importance of this game-changing initiative: “The establishment of these facilities will spur job creation in packaging, logistics, and agribusiness. Young entrepreneurs will thrive, while local communities will benefit from increased economic activity.”

“This is a moment of great pride and anticipation as we take another significant step toward transforming Rwanda’s agricultural sector,” he said.

The National Post-Harvest Center in Kigali (NAEB HQ) will span 2,070 m², cost RWF1.9 billion, and have a processing capacity of 40 metric tons (MT) of the crops per day.

Additionally, four regional centers in Nyagatare, Bugesera, Rulindo, and Rubavu districts, each 600 m² in size, will cost RWF 800 million each and process up to 9.6 MT of the crops daily while the installation of equipment will cost more than $1.2 (approximately RWF1.7 billion.

The ambitious project is planned to be completed in June 2025 and it is expected to create about 2,000 jobs of which 60 per cent of them will be for the women.

Aimable Rusingizandekwe, Project Manager at NAEB said the overall aim of the project will be achieved by the end of 2026.