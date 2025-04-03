Uganda Sets Bold Targets to Boost Climate-Smart Agriculture by 2028

Uganda has unveiled an ambitious plan to accelerate climate-smart agriculture and strengthen the agro-industrial sector by 2028. Spearheaded by aBi Development, the initiative aims to enhance productivity, improve market access for smallholder farmers, and ensure the country’s agricultural resilience in the face of climate change.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders’ meeting, Uganda’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the sector.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, contributing 24% to our GDP and employing about 70% of our population. We must adopt sustainable and climate-smart farming practices to ensure long-term food security and economic growth,” he stated.

A Multi-Faceted Approach

The strategy, launched by aBi Development, is built on five key pillars designed to support farmers and agribusinesses across the country:

Agricultural Business Centres – Hubs that will provide farmers with access to finance, technology, and markets. Climate-Smart Farm Input Hubs – Distribution centers for high-quality, climate-resilient seeds and farming inputs. Agri-Finance Accelerator Fund – A funding mechanism to help smallholder farmers and agribusinesses scale up their operations. Off-Taker-Led Value Chain Hubs – A system to link small farmers with large buyers, ensuring stable market access. Digital Farmer Platforms – Online tools to connect farmers to essential resources, financing, and buyers.

Moses Nyabila, CEO of aBi Development, highlighted the organization’s role in transforming Uganda’s agricultural sector. “Since 2010, we have invested UGX 320 billion in grants and technical support to over 300 small and medium-sized enterprises. This has generated an estimated UGX 1.1 trillion in additional income, benefiting around 11 million people,” he stated.

Aligning with National and Global Goals

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan III, which aim to boost agricultural exports and create employment opportunities. Additionally, it supports international regulations, such as the EU Deforestation Regulation, ensuring Uganda’s farmers comply with global sustainability standards.

Experts believe this strategy could be a game-changer for Uganda’s agricultural sector. With increased investments, technology adoption, and farmer-focused initiatives, the country is positioning itself as a leader in climate-smart agriculture in the region.

“This is a turning point for our farmers,” Kyakulaga said. “With the right support from organizations like aBi Development, Uganda can become a powerhouse in sustainable agriculture, ensuring food security and economic prosperity for generations to come.”