FAO and UNOOSA launch publication on space technology for agricultural development and food security

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) today launched their latest collaborative effort, the publication “Leveraging Space Technology for Agricultural Development and Food Security.”

With the global population surpassing eight billion in 2022 and food security challenges persisting worldwide, innovative solutions are imperative. The space sector and geospatial technologies play a vital role in advancing Sustainable Development Goal 2 on Zero Hunger, particularly in addressing food security challenges amid the rising frequency of natural disasters, conflicts, and environmental issues.

The substantial growth in affordable, accessible data and information enables more timely and effective disaster response. Satellite imagery, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), and their integrated applications are revolutionizing agriculture. Practical examples include monitoring crop health, managing water resources, predicting weather patterns, responding to crises, and empowering local farmers and international policymakers.

This joint report, developed through the United Nations inter-agency mechanism on space-related activities, called UN-Space, was officially launched during the sixty-second session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), held in Vienna.

FAO and UNOOSA emphasize the need for greater international collaboration, capacity-building, and policy innovation to maximize the benefits of space technology in agriculture.

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini said: “Space solutions offer unparalleled opportunities to address global challenges. We need to scale, promote and replicate these solutions to empower all stakeholders – from the farmer in the field to the relevant government minister – to harness space technologies for their own socio-economic prosperity and development. UNOOSA’s Programme on Space Applications has been raising awareness and building national capacity to leverage space technologies for agriculture, water and related domains for many years. Together with FAO, we are committed to advancing and enabling these technologies on all continents to foster a food-secure future for all.”

Highlighting the importance of innovation and partnerships, FAO Director of the Land and Water Division Lifeng Li said: “This publication exemplifies the transformative potential of technology and collaboration in shaping a sustainable and resilient agricultural future. By aligning with FAO’s strategic objectives, it emphasizes the sustainable use of natural resources for achieving global food security.”