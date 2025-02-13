KOIS and MzN Launch Impact Accelerator to Bridge Gap Left by USAID at Humanitarian Finance Summit

KOIS, an international innovative impact finance firm, and MzN International, a global social-enterprise supporting humanitarian organisations, have announced a new partnership to launch Human Planet – a global impact accelerator designed to support humanitarian projects.

Even before the dismantling of the world’s largest donor, USAID, taxpayer funding alone will not and has not to date either met the urgent challenges of the climate crisis (and the commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement) nor made sufficient progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Both KOIS and MzN passionately believe a swift shift toward new forms of funding are necessary to ensure critical projects in humanitarian aid, climate response and sustainable development do not fall in between funding gaps.

Human Planet, a new impact accelerator and funding channel launched today at the Humanitarian Finance Summit in London, comes as a response to the current tectonic shift in the global aid sector. The shutdown of the world’s largest aid donor, USAID, by the new US Government, is the apex of this shift, but might not be the only one to fall.

In this partnership, KOIS and MzN seek promising projects from multi-lateral, non-governmental organisations, intergovernmental organisations and development contractors. This impact investing capacity builder will provide innovative finance solutions and capacity-building support so initiatives can be geared to attract non-grant funding, including impact investments.

Once a project is “investment ready,” it will be presented to a “Dragon’s Den” style investor circle to a curated circle of private capital providers, foundations, domestic and international development finance institutions and family offices. The platform itself will neither be a fund holder nor a fund manager.

Unlike traditional accelerators focused on start-ups, Human Planet accelerates the financial sustainability of humanitarian and climate projects – ensuring life-changing initiatives become investable, scalable and impact-driven.

Human Planet will host a webinar for prospective activation partners, projects and investors, at 14.00hrs CET, on Tuesday 25 February 2025. Sign up on the following link on the Human Planet website: https://human-planet.com/hpv-events/

Speaking tomorrow at the Humanitarian Finance Summit, in London, 14 February 2025, Florian Kemmerich, Managing Partner, KOIS Advisory, will say:

“This partnership and the creation of this impact accelerator is about solutions to problems. We know the landscape in the aid sector is changing fast. Just last week USAID closed its doors and others might follow. With the launch of Human Planet, we want to ensure well-structured, high-impact projects aren’t left behind as funding landscapes shift. This platform will engage investors and activation partners together under one roof.”

Christian Meyer zu Natrup, Founder and Managing Director, MzN International, will add:

“We must deal with the world as we find it, not as we would like it. The tectonic plates in the aid sector have shifted. Taxpayer funded aid was not enough and is now decreasing.

“Private and impact investors are seeking meaningful ways to allocate capital toward sustainable development, but doing so in piecemeal fashion is not fast enough. Human Planet offers an alternative with tangible outcomes.

“We’re bringing these two sectors together – social impact and private finance – so projects can scale up without being solely dependent on traditional donors and grants.”