Orbia’s Precision Agriculture Business Netafim Unveils the World’s First Hybrid Dripline

Orbia Advance Corporation’s S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Precision Agriculture business Netafim, the global leader in precision irrigation technology, announced today the launch of its patented Hybrid Dripline system, the world’s first and only integral dripline with a built-in outlet. This proprietary technology brings together the benefits of integral and on-line dripper systems into a unified leak-free, clog-resistant and labor-saving solution for growers around the globe.

Orbia Netafim’s Hybrid Dripline system simplifies irrigation operations with a pre-assembled outlet that eliminates some of the most labor-intensive tasks of greenhouse crop, orchard and vineyard care like the need for manual hole-punching or fitting migration rings by maintaining a fixed dropping point, to accommodate different tree growth stages. Initially launched within the UniRam™ dripline range, Hybrid Dripline technology will soon be expanded across Orbia Netafim’s Heavy Wall Driplines portfolio to meet the needs of growers worldwide.

“The Hybrid Dripline comes after years of development and represents an exciting leap forward in precision irrigation technology,” said Abed Masarwa, VP Products at Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). “This innovation saves farmers time, labor, and resources while delivering superior irrigation results. By integrating two distinct systems into one seamless solution, we are proud to be redefining efficiency,

reliability and performance for growers, helping them achieve optimal yields even with challenging water quality.”

The uniqueness of the Hybrid Dripline lies in its built-in outlet, which allows an inline dripline to function with the efficiency and adaptability of an on-line system. This innovation delivers diverse and targeted benefits to growers across vineyards, greenhouses, and orchards by ensuring consistent water distribution while reducing labor-intensive tasks.

In vineyards, the built-in outlets eliminate the need for the manual placement of migration rings by preventing water drop migration and keeping the dropping point fixed. For orchards, the outlets can be easily adjusted—plugged or unplugged—to accommodate different tree growth stages. In greenhouses and protected crops, the design enables seamless connection to irrigation emitters like NetBow™ and drop leading stakes for substrates, simplifying operations and significantly reducing labor requirements.