Conservationists have raised critical questions about the best strategies to protect endangered parrots. Concerns over the risks of commercial captive-breeding as a means to ease pressure on wild parrot populations were projected during a public lecture held in Kampala-Uganda. The event, convened by NatureUganda in collaboration with World Animal Protection brought together over 100 participants in the conservation and animal welfare space. Discussions exposed ways in which keeping and trade in captive-bred parrots could harm wild populations and highlighted alternative ways forward.

Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, said, “We’ve organized this lecture to consider how best to protect Uganda’s parrots and raise awareness about the risks of commercial breeding of parrots. Even if we set aside the animal welfare and public health risks, the conservation implications of expanding parrot farming are profound. The practice could exacerbate the very challenges it aims to solve, jeopardizing fragile ecosystems and accelerating species decline.”

The public lecture comes just weeks after a new study was published in the journal Conservation Biology. The study evaluated the potential benefits and risks of “parrot farming,” focusing on 16 threatened parrot species—many of which are heavily traded or have seen population declines due to unsustainable practices. By reviewing existing research, the team assessed the feasibility of using captive-breeding to reduce the demand for wild-caught parrots and protect endangered species.

The results are concerning, while captive-breeding could theoretically reduce pressure on wild populations, its effectiveness is highly species-specific and context-dependent. The study found significant knowledge gaps in critical areas such as the extent to which trade in one species can normalise and stimulate demand for other more threatened species and the commercial viability of parrot farming if the costs of regulation are taken into account.

Dr. Rowan Martin, the study’s senior author and the Director of Bird Trade Programmes at the World Parrot Trust who was present at the event, explains, “The interactions between species in the trade are complex. Increasing the supply of one parrot species can often drive demand for rarer, more endangered species. Furthermore, large-scale parrot farming opens the door to illegal trade and laundering, putting further pressure on species already on the brink.”

The event organizers underlined the urgent need for strong actions to protect parrots, emphasizing that profits should never outweigh the risks to already vulnerable wildlife. Policymakers were asked to take a hard look at the evidence before endorsing parrot farming as a conservation tool.

Achilles Byaruhanga, Executive Director, NatureUganda said, “Protecting Uganda’s parrots is not just about saving an iconic species—it’s about preserving a vital part of our biodiversity. The speakers in this public lecture have raised critical concerns and provided solutions to secure a future for our endangered birds, particularly the African Grey Parrots. If implemented, then we don’t have to worry about the future of this unique species.”