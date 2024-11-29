Bühler has marked another milestone in its dedication to regional support with the expansion of its Cape Town Service Centre. Hosting its annual Customer Day on 29 November, Bühler aims to showcase the facility’s new offerings and highlight its commitment to service excellence, local innovation, and sustainability.

The location in Cape Town has brought Bühler’s services closer to its coastal clients, enhancing response times and reducing the need for customers to rely on support from Johannesburg or even Bühler’s headquarters in Switzerland.

“Our customers have expressed immense appreciation for the improved efficiency and reduced costs,” notes David Austin, Bühler’s Western Cape Customer Relations Manager. “This expansion demonstrates Bühler’s ongoing commitment to providing localised support that meets the unique needs of our South African customers.”

This year’s Customer Day provides an interactive setting for Bühler to introduce customers to its latest technology advancements. Among these innovations is the TVM (Temperature Vibration Monitoring) for roller mills, which Bühler is set to launch to improve equipment monitoring.

The new technology, designed to reduce unplanned downtime, promises increased productivity for Bühler’s clients in the milling and food processing sectors. “We have already introduced this technology to some of our larger customers, and we are excited to provide additional exposure and share its benefits with more customers,” says Marc Barris, Technical Advisor, Bühler Southern Africa.

In addition, Bühler Cape Town recently achieved ISO 9001 certification, underscoring the rigorous quality standards across its facilities. Marc highlights the significance of this certification: “Standardising service across all our locations is crucial, and achieving this certification reinforces the quality that our customers can expect, no matter where they are.”

Bühler’s global sustainability objectives include developing a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 2030. It is committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. It proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain.

In line with this, the Western Cape Service Station has implemented a solar initiative, which allows the facility to operate almost entirely off the grid during the year. “The solar panels have been an incredible asset, especially given South Africa’s recent power challenges,” remarks David. “For the last year, we have operated independently from the grid, reinforcing our commitment to reducing environmental impact while ensuring reliable service.”

The expansion of the Western Cape Service Station, alongside new technologies and green initiatives, highlights Bühler’s proactive approach to supporting local industries with high-quality, sustainable solutions.

“We are excited to share these advancements with our customers and to reinforce Bühler’s long-standing commitment to innovation and sustainability. This Customer Day is not only a chance for existing customers to explore Bühler’s expanded offerings but also an open invitation for new customers to discover the full range of services we bring to the Western Cape region and beyond,” concludes David.