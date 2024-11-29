Corteva Agriscience is pleased to announce the expansion of its flagship Women in Agriculture programme, SoilSistas. Reaffirming its commitment to empowering women farmers and creating a sustainable future for agriculture, the programme will support 60 rural women from Moletji Village, Limpopo Province: one of South Africa’s most important agricultural regions, known for its diverse crops, including maize, citrus, and vegetables.

Now in its fourth year, Corteva Agriscience has again partnered with the Gordon Institute for Business Science’s (GIBS) Entrepreneurship Development Academy (EDA) to facilitate the year-long programme.

Over the course of the program, selected participants will receive hands-on training in areas such as modern farming techniques, financial literacy, leadership, marketing, and sustainable agricultural practices. The program’s approach combines classroom-based learning with field-based practical experiences, fostering both personal and professional growth.

By fostering commercial acumen and providing essential technical skills, the program aims to catalyse economic growth within the community.

“The SoilSistas Program is a part of a larger global effort by Corteva Agriscience to support women in agriculture and help them become change agents within their communities. The expansion of the SoilSistas programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering women in agriculture,” says Betty Kiplagat, Industry and Government Affairs Leader, Corteva Agriscience Africa Middle East.

“By providing these women with the necessary skills and resources, we are not only fostering sustainable farming practices but also driving economic growth and resilience within their communities. This initiative underscores the vital role women play in addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.”

The SoilSistas programme is a shining example of how targeted interventions can drive transformative change. Over the past three years, this initiative has empowered more than 120 women farmers across South Africa, providing them with essential skills and resources to enhance their agricultural practices and business strategies.

For GIBS, the partnership is an opportunity to extend its leadership and entrepreneurial expertise to rural communities, helping women unlock their potential and build sustainable businesses. “At GIBS, we are committed to creating inclusive opportunities for growth and leadership,” said Lerato Mahlasela, Managing Executive: Corporate Education and Entrepreneurship Development Academy at GIBS. “Through the Soilsistas Program, we hope to inspire and equip rural women to thrive, not only as farmers but also as business leaders and change-makers in their communities.”

“The programme proves that empowering women is not just a matter of social justice but a strategic necessity for addressing global challenges such as extreme poverty, hunger, and climate change, and achieving sustainable development,” says Kiplagat.

The SoilSistas programme focuses on sustainable agriculture practices, including organic farming, water conservation, crop rotation, and integrated pest management. This approach ensures environmental sustainability, enhances agricultural productivity, and strengthens the resilience of rural communities to climate change.

Importantly, the programme also facilitates market access for rural women entrepreneurs through training in market research, branding, packaging, and pricing strategies. These skills are vital for identifying market opportunities and connecting with buyers and distributors.

“I am excited to see the transformation of these women over the next 12 months. By empowering these women through the SoilSistas programme, we are not only fostering sustainable farming practices but also driving economic growth and resilience within their communities,” says Kiplagat.