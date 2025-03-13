Clariant’s novel solutions for enhancing crop health and biological formulations at CAC 2025

As leaders in agrochemicals and AgriTech meet in Shanghai at the 2025 China International Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibition (CAC), Clariant has unveiled its next-generation solutions for biologicals and innovative approaches to sustaining plant health by optimizing soil water management.

With a growing global population and the challenges that climate change is posing to agriculture and food security, biologicals have emerged as a more sustainable alternative to conventional pesticides to enhance yields while using fewer resources.

Clariant’s Synergen Soil is an advanced soil adjuvant that optimizes water-use efficiency connected with sustainable agricultural practices. It improves water movement both vertically and laterally within the soil ensuring a consistent distribution of moisture. This leads to optimal growing conditions, supporting healthy roots and maximizing plants’ potential for robust growth.

Also in focus at CAC 2025 is the Synergen Guard range, including Synergen Guard 100, a performance booster and rainfastness agent for biologicals. This innovative nano-emulsion-based tank-mix adjuvant contains renewable wax and is produced by a unique proprietary highly efficient emulsification technology. It is biocompatible with a broad range of microorganisms, giving a powerful boost in coverage, efficacy, and rain protection to the biocontrol agent.

“As a leader in global crop solutions, at Clariant we are excited to be showcasing our next-generation biological formulations at CAC 2025. Our state-of-the-art research facilities and expertise in microbiology put us at the forefront in the development and optimization of custom-designed formulations that enhance bio-efficacy,” said Toshiaki Shinohara, Clariant’s Head of Crop Solutions APAC.

Additionally at CAC 2025, discover Clariant’s new Dispersogen™ TP 100 T and the Sapogenat™ T range.

Dispersogen TP 100 T is a high-performance anionic dispersing agent for application in suspension concentrate (SC). As a universal SC dispersing agent, it can be used alone in conventional SC formulations with high cost-effectiveness, under a recommended dosage of 3~5%.

Designed for high load SC formulations with traditional actives like Carbendazim, Chlorothalonil, Methyl-thiophanate, Atrazine and Diflufenican, Dispersogen TP 100 T can be used to solve common SC problems such as poor wetting, rapid growth of particle size, viscosity build-up, bad flowability, and even pseudoplastic and creaming issues.

The Sapogenat T range has been designed as a replacement for nonylphenol ethoxolates (NPE), restricted since March 2023. It functions as a non-ionic emulsifier based on tri-sec-butylphenol with various ethoxylation degrees. Considered the best-performing NPE alternative, it offers excellent emulsification power, making it a good wetter capable of increasing pesticide efficacy in foliar application.

