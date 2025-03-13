Africa Farming Industries signs deal with Ethiopia to produce and export strawberries and saffron

Africa Farming Industries (AFI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia’s Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) to establish strawberry and saffron production for export.

“Our investment goes beyond farming—it’s about positioning Ethiopia as a global leader in premium strawberry and saffron production. By integrating cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and an export-driven strategy, we aim to create value for both local communities and international markets,” said Nassour Mahamat, CEO & Chairman of Africa Farming Industries.

IPDC CEO Fisseha Yitagesu highlighted the significance of the partnership, acknowledging that this investment introduces a new concept to the corporation.

The CEO emphasized that the project aligns with Ethiopia’s vision to modernize agriculture, boost exports, and attract foreign direct investment. He reassured investors of his office’s full support in bringing the project to fruition.

With a $2 million investment in the Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the initiative is set to drive Ethiopia’s agricultural transformation.

Leveraging an AI-powered vertical farming system, the project will enable year-round production, maximize yields, and maintain strict quality control standards.