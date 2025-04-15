In a show of commitment to education and community development, BME – a division of Omnia Group – has partnered with its sister company Omnia Agriculture, to donate a fully furnished mobile classroom to Fundisisa Combined School in Dryden, Mpumalanga.

The official handover took place on 11 April, with representatives from the school governing body and members of Omnia Holdings in attendance. Located near BME and Omnia Agriculture’s Dryden operations in the Nkangala District, Fundisisa Combined School plays a vital role in the local community – with many of its learners being children of employees from both BME and Omnia Agriculture.

“This donation is a response to a need identified through engagements with the school and surrounding community, ” said Kasturi Adari, General Manager: Human Resources at BME. “We’re proud to have been able to support a project that directly benefits the families of our employees. It’s an investment in both the learners’ futures and the strength of the community as a whole.”

The mobile classroom comes fully equipped with desks and chairs, providing a functional, safe, and inspiring environment for learning.

“At BME, we believe education is a foundation for long-term growth – not just for individuals, but for entire communities,” Adari added. “This initiative is part of our broader social responsibility commitment to uplift the areas in which we operate.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ditebogo Malatsi, Omnia Group Executive: SHERQ and Sustainability, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of the Group’s purpose in action.

“Omnia is committed to sustainable impact, and education is one of the most powerful levers we have to drive meaningful change,” said Malatsi. “Our support of Fundisisa School demonstrates how our business strategy and community partnerships work hand in hand to create a better future.”

BME and Omnia Nutriology continue to champion social investment initiatives that deliver lasting value to local communities and align with Omnia’s purpose of innovating to enhance life.