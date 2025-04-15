Arrigoni brings its most innovative and sustainable solutions

Arrigoni returns to Rimini for the 42nd edition of the international trade show dedicated to fruit and vegetables. The focus is on the most effective and versatile crop protection solutions for the fruit and wine-producing sectors. Safeguarding production potential and quality are the key objectives of the Group’s advanced protective systems.

Arrigoni, an international leader in the production of technical fabrics for agriculture, is preparing to take centre stage once again at Macfrut, scheduled to take place from 6-8 May at the Rimini Expo Centre. On this occasion, the Group, from Como, will showcase its most cutting-edge and high-performance solutions for modern agriculture, including Fructus®, a polyethylene net specifically developed for fruit crop protection.

The period from May to September is crucial for fruit production, but also coincides with the peak in damage caused by harmful insects and extreme weather events such as hailstorms, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change. In addition to direct damage, hail can lead to secondary losses, including the breakage of young shoots, reduced leaf volume for photosynthesis and increased vulnerability to pests and diseases, thus requiring more applications of chemicals.

In a rapidly changing climate, adopting advanced cover systems such as Fructus® from Arrigoni is essential to protect both production potential and crop quality—without compromising sustainability. In fact, all Arrigoni systems place sustainability and innovation at the heart of their design as strategic levers for the future of agriculture.

Fructus®, specifically, is a special line of woven meshes made from stabilised, UV-blocking, high-tenacity polyethylene monofilament. The nets are manufactured with a leno weave, where two monofilaments intertwine along each warp chain. This technique ensures the mesh is run-resistant, highly durable and mechanically strong. In addition to shielding crops from hail, the Fructus® nets contribute to a more favourable microclimate by reducing the average daily temperature and increasing relative humidity, creating optimal growing conditions. The Fructus® range is also remarkably versatile, adapting to a variety of anti-hail system requirements.

At the trade fair, Arrigoni will also be showcasing solutions for wine grape growers, a sector particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events linked to climate change. These can jeopardise not only fruit quality, but also the long-term viability of vineyards.

Backed by years of field expertise, Arrigoni’s R&D department has developed Iride Vigne, a cover system that provides robust protection from hail and birds. Its specially designed light elastic mesh structure allows it to adapt to a wide range of vineyard layouts.

These protective screens also address the problem of excessive sunlight, promoting the formation of a more favourable microclimate for vine growth, especially in hot weather. Easy to install and highly adaptable to different wine-growing regions, these covers are engineered to maintain the ideal spacing between the mesh and the grape bunches, avoiding direct contact in the event of hail.

Discover and explore the most innovative and sustainable solutions offered by Arrigoni, to the fruit and vegetable sector, at Macfrut from 6-8 May, Hall C1 – Stand 115, Rimini Expo Centre.