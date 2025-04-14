WBA unveils tools to fast-track biogas deployment and meet 2030 climate targets

The World Biogas Association (WBA) today launched new online tools to fast-track the development of high-performing and sustainable biogas industries worldwide. These tools, developed as part of WBA’s flagship #MakingBiogasHappen (MBH) programme, are set to transform how countries tackle methane emissions and organic wastes – key drivers of climate change and pollution.

Charlotte Morton OBE, Chief Executive at WBA, said:

“The launch of MBH comes at a critical moment in the fight against global warming. Reducing human-induced methane emissions is among the most cost-effective ways to slow it down and is essential to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. In 2024, the world exceeded the 1.5°C warming threshold for the first time. Yet, with rapid and decisive action, limiting temperature rise and achieving net zero CO₂ by 2050 remains within reach. The rapid development of the biogas industry will help us take a big leap towards this target while also creating green jobs and social benefits worldwide.”

Anaerobic Digestion (AD) – the process of turning organic waste into renewable energy, biofertiliser, bio-CO 2 and other bioresources valuable to the circular economy – is widely recognised as the most immediately deployable technology to reduce methane emissions. With backing from the Global Methane Hub, TotalEnergies, and GHD, WBA launched the MBH programme in January 2024. Drawing on global best practice, the initiative provides governments and regulators with tools to overcome industry barriers and accelerate the deployment of anaerobic digestion at scale.

The two outputs launched today under MBH are:

The Global Biogas Regulatory Framework (GBRF) – A ready-to-implement set of policies, regulations and standards designed to guide the rapid development of national biogas industries.

– A ready-to-implement set of policies, regulations and standards designed to guide the rapid development of national biogas industries. The International Anaerobic Digestion Certification Scheme(ADCS International)– The world’s first global certification scheme for biogas plants, ensuring independently verified safety, environmental and operational performance.

Dr Pradeep Monga, Senior Advisor and Policy Director at WBA said:

“WBA analysis shows that biogas could deliver 50% of the Global Methane Pledge – which commits 155 countries to reduce global anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030 – and mitigate 10–13% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. However, adoption of AD is often hampered by the lack of regulatory clarity and industry standards. The #MakingBiogasHappen programme seeks to address this.”

In developing the GBRF and ADCS International, WBA convened a global network of experts, including plant operators, policymakers, researchers and farmers. Their work established a common foundation of best practice and included a standardised life-cycle assessment framework to measure sustainability and efficiency.

The GBRF incorporates successful policy models from around the world, offering governments a shortcut to creating effective frameworks at the national or sub-national level – significantly reducing lead times for project planning, permitting, construction and investment.

From development to deployment

With the research phase complete, WBA is now supporting governments and stakeholders to implement the tools: