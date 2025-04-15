South African apple industry celebrates its 363rd birthday

On April 17, 363 years ago, the seeds for one of South Africa’s most significant agricultural industries were sown—quite literally. On 17 April 1662, Dutch Governor Jan van Riebeeck made a humble but historic diary entry in the Company Gardens in Cape Town:

“Heavy drizzle in the morning and a strong north-westerly wind blowing in from the sea. Today the first two ripe Dutch apples were picked in the Company’s nursery garden… This type of apple is known as a Wijnappel.”

This moment marked the birth of the South African apple industry, now a cornerstone of the country’s agricultural economy. Each year on April 17, Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, South Africa’s largest apple and pear marketer, commemorates this milestone—honouring the roots of an industry that feeds the world and sustains thousands of local livelihoods.

From two apples to a global industry

Those first apples, Wijnappels picked from a tree just 1.5 metres tall, may have seemed modest in size—but they were the start of something extraordinary. Today, South Africa is one of the Southern Hemisphere’s top apple exporters, with apples grown in regions such as the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and even Limpopo.

According to Henk Griessel, Tru-Cape’s Quality Assurance Manager and co-author of Early Apples at The Cape, April 17, 1662, is a date every South African apple grower should remember.

“It’s where our story began. The fact that Tru-Cape continues to preserve older varieties in our Heritage Orchard at Oak Valley Estate in Grabouw shows our commitment to honouring the past while preparing for the future.”

As the single largest marketer of apples and pears from Ceres Fruit Growers and Two-A-Day Group, Tru-Cape is at the forefront of this dynamic sector. With a grower base representing more than 20% of the country’s apple exports and supplying 105 markets with South African apples, Tru-Cape is instrumental in opening new markets, ensuring fruit quality, and driving innovation from orchard to export terminal.

“Tru-Cape’s role goes far beyond marketing—we’re involved in everything from cultivar innovation, quality assurance, and sustainability to investing in market access and technology that improves traceability and efficiency,” says Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape.

“The birthday of our industry is a reminder of the legacy we’re entrusted with—and the future we’re building.”

A modern industry: Opportunities and challenges

South Africa’s apple industry remains a vital economic driver – supporting thousands of jobs, generating export revenue, and contributing significantly to food security. The country’s apples are enjoyed across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, America, Canada and Mexico, with new market access to countries like Thailand promising even greater expansion.

Yet the industry also faces serious challenges. Climate change is reshaping growing conditions, prompting a wave of innovation in varietal development, irrigation, and crop protection. Logistical bottlenecks, including port inefficiencies and transport constraints, continue to test growers and exporters. Rising input costs and regulatory changes (such as the EU’s Green Deal) demand smarter, more sustainable farming practices.

Despite this, the South African apple industry is evolving rapidly—embracing technology, data-driven farming, and international collaboration to secure its future.

Honouring the past, growing the future

As Tru-Cape celebrates the 363rd anniversary of that first apple harvest, it’s clear that this is more than just a birthday—it’s a reminder of how far the industry has come and how much promise lies ahead.

“From two apples to close to 50 million cartons exported each year, the story of South African apples is one of resilience, innovation, and growth,” says Roelf. “We’re proud to carry that legacy forward, one apple at a time.”

