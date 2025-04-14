Scientists Identify Key Sorghum Genes That Block Devastating Striga Infestations

In a major breakthrough for global agriculture, researchers in China have discovered two crucial genes in sorghum that dramatically boost the crop’s resistance to Striga, a destructive parasitic plant responsible for over $1.5 billion in crop losses annually across sub-Saharan Africa.

The study, led by scientists from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with China Agricultural University and Syngenta Group China, identified the genes SbSLT1 and SbSLT2 as key regulators in the plant’s natural defense system.

When both genes were knocked out, the resulting sorghum plants exhibited significantly higher resistance to Striga, also known as witch-weed.

Striga attacks host plants by latching onto their roots, siphoning off water and nutrients, which severely stunts growth and slashes yields. The parasite is notoriously difficult to control and has become a persistent threat to staple crops such as maize, millet, and sorghum, particularly in Africa.

The breakthrough revolves around the function of strigolactones (SLs)—hormones secreted by plant roots that signal symbiotic fungi but also inadvertently trigger Striga seed germination. The research team used artificial intelligence tools to predict critical amino acid sites within SL transporter proteins. By targeting these sites, they were able to engineer sorghum lines that secreted significantly less SL from their roots.

“Our gene-editing approach led to the suppression of SL release, effectively reducing Striga germination in the soil,” said Dr. Jia Li, one of the study’s lead researchers. “This is a huge step toward building inherent resistance into crops rather than relying on chemical control.”

Field trials of sorghum plants with single or double knockouts of the SbSLT1 and SbSLT2 genes yielded dramatic results. Infestation rates dropped by 67–94%, and grain yield losses were cut by 49–52% compared to non-modified plants exposed to Striga. These findings mark a significant advance in developing Striga-resistant crops through molecular breeding.

The research team involved institutions across China, including the Yazhouwan National Laboratory and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their collaboration underscores the growing role of genomics and AI in agriculture, especially in tackling long-standing problems like parasitic weeds that disproportionately affect smallholder farmers.

Experts say this discovery could open the door to similar genetic interventions in other crops vulnerable to Striga and related parasites. While further regulatory and field assessments are needed, the prospect of developing Striga-resistant maize, millet, or rice now seems more achievable.

For millions of farmers battling Striga in regions like East and West Africa, the implications are immense. Breeding resistant varieties could help ensure food security, increase incomes, and reduce dependence on chemical herbicides, which are often costly and environmentally taxing.

“This is not just a scientific achievement,” said Dr. Li. “It’s potentially a lifeline for farming communities across the tropics.”