Ukraine joins IFAD as 179th Member State, strengthening efforts to support small-scale farmers and food security 

The International Fund for Agricultural Development welcomes Ukraine as the 179th member state, marking the start of a vital partnership aimed at fostering rural resilience in Ukraine and bolstering food security amidst global, regional and national challenges, including climate change and increasing geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

IFAD President Alvaro Lario welcomed Ukraine’s membership, emphasizing the importance of small-scale farmers in maintaining Ukraine’s food production under challenging conditions. “Ukrainian small-scale farmers have demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment, providing essential food and stability for their own communities and well beyond,” said Lario. “We are committed to supporting Ukraine to strengthen its agricultural sector in a way that addresses immediate needs and fosters long-term rural prosperity.”

The ongoing conflict has deeply affected Ukraine’s infrastructure, economy, and food systems, with damage to the agricultural sector alone estimated at US$10.3 billion. The disruptions in Ukraine, a crucial player in global food production, have amplified food insecurity on a global scale, affecting millions of people beyond its borders in recent years.

Despite significant challenges, Ukraine remains a major agricultural exporter, with its share in EU agri-food imports rising by two per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023. This growth underscores the resilience of Ukraine’s agricultural sector, which continues to contribute significantly to the national economy and global food systems even in times of crisis.

“Ukraine’s accession to the International Fund for Agricultural Development is a strategic step that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has been working on, and after the last working meeting with IFAD representatives in Rome, we became the 179th member country,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval.

The minister emphasized the strategic value of this new partnership which gives Ukraine new opportunities and prospects that will contribute to the development of the agricultural sector as a whole.

“Joining IFAD will provide critical investments in rural infrastructure and advanced technologies, which are essential for adapting to climate change—especially important for farmers in Ukraine’s southern regions,” he added.

Ukraine’s application for IFAD membership received endorsement during IFAD’s 46th Governing Council in February 2023. In October 2024, the Ukrainian Parliament formally approved the membership, and Ukraine deposited its instrument of accession with the UN Secretary-General on 22 October 2024. Moving forward, the Ukrainian Government and IFAD will collaborate to establish a strategic framework and define plans for engagement in Ukraine.