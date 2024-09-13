Transforming Soil Health in West Africa: A New Fertilizer and Soil Health Hub Takes Root in West Africa

West Africa and the Sahel are grappling with a severe soil health crisis that threatens food security. Two-thirds of the region’s land is degraded, and fertilizer application rates remain far behind global averages.

This has led to low crop yields and reduced agricultural productivity, particularly for smallholder farmers. Unsustainable farming practices and limited access to essential agricultural inputs have worsened this situation, putting regional food systems under severe strain.

The Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) 2024, held in Kigali, Rwanda, highlighted this urgency again, bringing together key stakeholders to confront the region’s soil health challenges head-on.

The discussions at AFSF underscored the need for swift, decisive action in tackling soil degradation, emphasizing the imperative for establishing a transformative initiative that would elevate the region’s agricultural future.

A Unique Initiative for Transforming Agriculture

In response to this urgent crisis, a coalition of partners had earlier come together and set up the Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel. The hub, based at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Nigeria, was launched in June 2024, amid high hopes and optimism.

The Hub is already making significant strides toward improving soil fertility and agricultural productivity and will provide the much-needed technical assistance, focusing on developing and implementing investment plans to improve soil health and fertility through best agronomic practices and soil management strategies.

The Regional Hub was established to address the specific needs of individual countries across the region, emphasizing integrated soil fertility management to optimize resource use and build resilience against climate change.

Its strategy is firmly rooted in the priorities outlined in the Fertilizer and Soil Health Roadmap 2023 and the Nairobi Declaration from the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit 2024, two important documents that emphasize the value of this regional initiative.

With significant financial backing from the World Bank and OCP Africa, the Hub is proactively revitalizing West African agriculture. By prioritizing integrated soil fertility management and soil health restoration, the Hub is working towards a more resilient and food-secure region.

IITA leads Hub implementation

IITA, the leading agricultural research partner with a proven track record in advancing crop production in Africa, was selected to host the Hub. Since 1967, IITA has pioneered innovations in soil science in Africa, making it the ideal institution to spearhead this initiative.

By hosting this Regional Hub, IITA, working through the Excellence in Agronomy Initiative, is taking a pivotal role in transforming agriculture in West Africa. Our extensive experience and innovative approach will drive this initiative forward, providing a platform for collaboration and progress that will empower farmers and improve soil health across the region.

The impact of the Hub is magnified by the collaboration of key partners, each contributing its unique strength. OCP Africa provides tailored, sustainable fertilizer solutions to meet the specific needs of local soils and crops essential for improving soil fertility and agricultural sustainability.

The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) advances plant nutrition research and develops training programs, helping farmers build knowledge and implement best practices in soil health management. The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) supports the Hub with its expertise in developing and disseminating effective fertilizer technologies and fostering public-private partnerships to ensure that innovative solutions reach farmers.

Accelerating the Impact of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa (AICCRA) serves as a key knowledge partner, offering soil information, knowledge management, agronomy recommendations, capacity development, policy support, and advocacy.

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) drives scientific and technical advancements through soil mapping, remote sensing, and precision agriculture tools. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plays a crucial role in aligning the Hub’s activities with regional policies and promoting best practices across member states.

What’s next for the Hub?

Moving forward, our focus has shifted to implementation. Following the Hub’s launch, a Technical Launching Workshop was held in June 2024, bringing together representatives from Benin, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo, along with ECOWAS and key regional and international partners.

The next steps include gathering critical information and refining action plans tailored to each country’s specific needs. Bilateral meetings in each country will help define initial focus areas and actions for 2024.

The action-oriented momentum of AFSF 2024 continues to inspire the Hub’s forward-looking agenda. Stakeholders at the Forum were eager to translate the discussions into tangible interventions, emphasizing the need for urgent, on-the-ground impact. By 2033, the Hub aims to increase yields and income for three million farmers, enhance soil health across 1.5 million hectares, and help 1.5 million farmers adapt to climate change.

The Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel represents a significant milestone in promoting sustainable agriculture. By addressing soil degradation and implementing scalable solutions, the Hub is set to make a lasting impact on West Africa’s agricultural landscape. The focus on improving soil health, building resilience, and enhancing food security promises a future where soil health is revitalized, crop yields are increased, and the agricultural sector is robust to withstand climate change challenges.

As the Regional Hub advances its mission, we do not just address today’s challenges but lay the groundwork for a resilient agricultural future in the region. With continued commitment, dedicated effort, and collaboration, we will achieve our vision of fertile, productive, and resilient soils in West Africa, paving the way for a brighter agricultural future.

Conclusion: A path toward a resilient future

The establishment of the Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel marks a significant milestone in addressing the region’s soil degradation crisis. By leveraging the collective strength of research institutions, governments, and private sector partners, the Hub is set to transform soil health, boost agricultural productivity, and enhance resilience to climate change.

As we look ahead, the Hub not only addresses today’s challenges but also promotes cross-learning and regional synergy by fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration through regional hubs. This reinforces the importance of a continent-wide approach to improving soil health, ensuring that best practices and innovations are shared across borders for greater impact.

AFSF 2024 highlighted the urgency and enthusiasm of stakeholders who are ready to take action. The discussions at AFSF 2024 signaled the shift in how we are addressing the soil health crisis, moving from rhetoric to concrete action. With renewed energy and commitment, we are poised to tackle soil health challenges head-on, ensuring a resilient and food-secure future for West Africa. Through collaboration, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to sustainable agriculture, we are turning the tide on soil health in the region—one field at a time.

This is an OpEd written by:

Simeon Ehui, Director General, IITA and Regional Director, Africa, CGIAR

and

Bernard Vanlauwe, Deputy Director General, Research for Development, IITA and Lead, , CGIAR Excellence in Agronomy Initiative