North West Farmers receive another bull donation to boost Agricultural productivity and empower community-driven farming

In a bold move to uplift the economic status of farmers and enhance the productivity

and value of their livestock, North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, handed over twenty-four (24) Nguni Bulls to farmers in a ceremony held on Friday, 13 September 2024, in Potchefstroom. This strategic intervention underscores the Department’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable agriculture and driving the prosperity of rural communities across the province.

This latest donation of 24 bulls follows closely on the heels of a similar initiative by the Department last month, which specifically targeted female-led farms across the Province. By increasing access to fertile,productive bulls, the Department is taking a crucial step towards improving livestock quality and supporting the long-term economic viability of farmers in the province.

The donation of resilient Nguni bulls by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development represents a major effort to boost agricultural productivity and support community-driven farming.

Beyond livestock distribution, the initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to empowering farmers, strengthening the livestock sector, and promoting sustainable practices for future generations.

During the handover ceremony, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, emphasized the critical role of agriculture in driving economic growth and ensuring food security. “The bulls donated today are of high standards. Bulls play a major role in determining the future performance of the herd, and that is why we encourage our farmers to take good care of these bulls, so they can, in turn, take care of them,” said Sambatha. He highlighted how the Bulls Sire programme is poised to strengthen the red meat commodity in the North West Province.

The handover of the Nguni bulls offers farmers improved livestock genetics, reducing the need for supplementary feeding and veterinary care while boosting milk production, growth rates, and overall livestock productivity.

The initiative also aligns with the Department’s broader goals of promoting rural development andensuring the sustainability of the livestock sector.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Agnes Thibelang, a farmer from Ganyesa in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, expressed her gratitude for the department’s contribution to the economic development of the province. “The Nguni breed is well-suited to my dry region due to its adaptability and low maintenance. These bulls are of exceptional quality and will enhance the overall value of my herd,” she remarked.

The Nguni bulls, beyond their agricultural benefits, serve as symbols of cultural heritage. The Department is dedicated to enhancing agricultural practices, promoting rural development, and ensuring these contributions have a lasting impact on farming communities throughout the province.