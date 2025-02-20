The BKT tire range for farming contractors: a blend of productivity and reliability

In modern agriculture, efficiency and versatility are key elements in facing daily operational challenges, and in this, tires play a key role, especially for contractors to whom choosing the right equipment not only is synonymous with productivity and performance, but also a strategic investment. BKT responds to these needs through a wide range of advanced solutions designed to ensure maximum performance even during the most demanding operations.

A farming contractor requires tires that ensure adaptability to the terrain, no matter the soil type – soft, muddy, or compact – to ensure optimum traction and to reduce soil compaction, preserving productivity. At the same time, plenty of load-carrying capacity is essential: high-power tractors that are often coupled with heavy implement require tires that can support heavy loads without compromising stability. Durability and strength are likewise essential to cope with long service hours, whereas low rolling resistance improves fuel efficiency. However, in order to maximize tire performance and durability, it is essential to always maintain a proper inflation pressure adjusted to both the load and the specific application. Finally, comfort and safety cannot be overlooked, since less vibration along with excellent handling improve the operator experience while ensuring safety during road transfers.

BKT, as a leading multinational manufacturer of Off-Highway tires, designs and develops tires with advanced design that ensures optimal weight distribution and increased load capacity. Among the solutions for contractors, AGRIMAX V-FLECTO stands out by featuring VF (Very High Flexion) technology that enables transporting heavier loads at a lower inflation pressure, reducing soil compaction, and increasing operating efficiency, providing hence great fuel economy.

For transport operations with trailers and tankers, RIDEMAX FL 693 M is the ideal solution for those who frequently travel on road sections. Designed for a 75%-usage on asphalt, this tire ensures excellent performance on the road, reducing rolling resistance and contributing to fuel economy. The reinforced bead as well as steel belts ensure superior durability, while the D/E-class speed rating ensures faster travel while optimizing operating time. For those who need a highly durable and versatile product, there is POWERTRAILER SR 331 , BKT’s latest All Steel radial tire designed for trailers and tankers in field and road transport operations. The All Steel construction ensures high load-carrying capacity plus exceptional stability, while the multi-block tread pattern provides lower rolling resistance and uniform contact pressure, enhancing a smooth ride on the road. The reinforced sidewall protects the tire against impacts, while the hexagonal bead with chafer reinforcement ensures a perfect fit to the rim resulting in increased durability and less fuel consumption.

For agri-industrial jobs, MULTIMAX MP 569 is the ideal tire for high-speed usage with heavy loads. It suits various applications of agricultural trucks, mixed-operation vehicles used for transporting grass, topsoil, or sand, or for the field collection of corn residues alongside the mulcher. The All Steel casing ensures a long life, while the tread design provides good traction in the fields as well as self-cleaning properties and high road stability. In addition, the low rolling resistance contributes to low fuel consumption.

This range of advanced solutions confirms BKT as a strategic partner for farm contractors, providing, indeed, tires that best combine technology, reliability and performance to ensure long-term operational efficiency.