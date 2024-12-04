A creative and open-minded approach is key to a successful farming enterprise in South Africa, says of the Year, Wakkerstroom beef farmer, Rustin Shawe. Shawe claimed this prestigious title at the Voermol Cattle and Sheep of the Year Awards on 13 November 2024. Passionate about the future of KZN’s agricultural sector, Shawe shares some of the challenges, lessons and tips for aspiring beef farmers.

Shawe’s achievements are not only rooted in his expertise as a farmer, but in his involvement in the broader agricultural and rural sectors. As a longtime member and recent board member of Kwanalu, the KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Shawe plays an active role in advocating for key challenges and issues within the agricultural and rural sectors. Shawe is also the recipient of the coveted KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year in 2018.

With over two decades of experience in the sector, Shawe manages two herds at his enterprise, Grassfields Beef: commercial Grassfields and Droughtmaster stud herds. Through dedication and innovative approaches, Shawe has cemented himself as a leader in the beef sector.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the industry, Shawe highlights the financial pressures that farmers face daily and advises fellow beef farmers to think creatively and explore new strategies to improve their operations.

“The combination of what you pay for inputs and what you get for your beef is a real challenge. If costs don’t come down, there won’t be any beef farmers left to sell inputs to. As farmers, we try to think outside the box to increase our turnover,” says Shawe.

At the heart of Shawe’s enterprise is a commitment to integrity, quality, and fertility – principles he believes are essential for sustainable success in the sector. Some of his recommendations for emerging farmers includes backgrounding calves and prioritising reproductive health.

“The money lies in backgrounding your calves and selling them to feedlots at a later stage. Try to keep it simple and don’t chase trends. Focus on good nutrition and ensure you’re getting a calf on the ground every year,” he explains.

Despite the industry’s challenges, Shawe remains optimistic. While he acknowledges the difficulties that have driven some farmers to leave the country, he firmly believes in the opportunities available to those who stay.

“The pastures aren’t always greener on the other side. Those who have stuck with farming here have proven that they can succeed,” says Shawe.

Kwanalu commends Shawe on his achievements and his dedication to the sector in the province.

“Rustin’s journey serves as a beacon of inspiration and a source of practical guidance for both commercial and emerging beef farmers across the province. His commitment to excellence and adaptability within the sector underscores the vital role that farmers play in ensuring South Africa’s food security,” says Kwanalu CEO, Sandy La Marque.

The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, is a representative organization voice of the rural and agricultural sectors in the province. Its viewpoints are based on submissions from its members, and it is committed to a sustainable and profitable future for Agriculture within KwaZulu-Natal and the greater South Africa.