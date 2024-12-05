Mardouw Olive Estate, the producer of most award-winning Olive Oils of South Africa, hosted a ceremony with the Verder Group on Saturday November 30, 2024.

The Verder Group founders, Mr. and Mrs. Verder lead the opening ceremony on behalf of the Verder Group together with the CEO of Mardouw, Gerbrand Nijman. The family was further represented by the Verders’ three granddaughters.

The Verder Group is global technology leader in special niche markets with a presence in over 25 countries. The Verder Group also operates in South Africa providing leading-edge research and quality control equipment and providing advanced hygienic and industrial pumping solutions. The Verder Group has placed a strong emphasis on embracing its environmental and social responsibilities and has included South Africa for this global purpose. Mardouw, South Africa’s producer of the most award winning Olive Oils in the country, is proud to be chosen as Verder’s partner. The event was to celebrate the planting of another 600 olive trees by Mardouw. This is in addition to the 2,000 olive trees planted in May, representing every employee of the Verder Group.

Gerbrand Nijman stated, “At Mardouw we have high standards of quality. This has been recognized around the world with platinum and gold awards in Europe, USA, South America, Israel and Japan. We have been the proud winner of the most SA Olive awards the last three years. It is an honour to support the Verder Group and work together for a better world. We welcome these 600 trees and they are now part of our fantastic farm. We will take good care of them, they will enable us to make superior quality olive oils from these trees as well as contribute to a more sustainable environment”.