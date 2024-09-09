Inaugurated by President William Ruto, the project highlights the company’s growing presence across key growth markets with 200+ turnkey installations across India that also includes, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Bangladesh, etc.

Marking a pivotal milestone in Kenya’s modernisation of its agricultural practices, President William Ruto recently inaugurated the latest Sona Machinery installation – a cutting-edge rice milling unit in Kibos, Kenya.

Unlike the old mill, the new facility is fully pneumatic, delivering greater efficiency, precision, and long-term durability. This transformation is expected to revolutionise the milling process in the area, reducing downtime, increasing yield, and creating new opportunities for local rice producers.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Vasu Naren as its Chairman & Managing Director, Sona Machinery, said, “We are proud to contribute to the advancement of Kenya’s rice production industry through this cutting-edge installation. This project in Kibos not only showcases the capabilities of our state-of-the-art turnkey solutions but also reinforces our commitment to supporting agricultural transformation and modernisation across Africa and beyond.”

The latest installation by Sona Machinery is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and modernisation, which has been driving its growing international footprint. In recent months, the company has significantly increased its pan-India presence and has been making significant strides in exporting its high-quality turnkey solutions to key growth markets. With over 200 successful projects across key growth markets such as India, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Kenya, it continues to establish itself as a leader in providing advanced industrial solutions and delivering on its promise of enabling growth and prosperity through cutting-edge engineering and innovation.