Kigali youth Declaration on Food Systems and Climate Action

The young people at the Africa food Systems on 6th September 2024 committed to being accountable for the Africa food systems, a commitment set to be presented at COP29.

The Kigali youth Declaration calls on various stakeholders to amplify the voice of the young people, address the pressing issues of climate change and youth employment in Africa and explore strategies to accelerate youth access to work opportunities in the agricultural and food system sector.

“This year we had over 1000 youths who presented new ideas every day. 40% of the young people being women, there was also a good representation of indigenous and differently abled individuals. These young people have today submitted a declaration on climate that they want presented to COP29. These young people are committed to make the food systems work. When the food system works, the world works and for that reason we need 80% of this forum to be youths” remarked Dr. Agnes Kalibata President AGRA

Key Findings and Recommendations

African youth face significant challenges in accessing resources such as land, capital, and agricultural inputs, navigating regulations policy constraints, and adapting to the impacts of climate change. These challenges, coupled with gender inequality and inadequate education and training, hinder their participation in the agricultural sector. Despite these obstacles, African youth possess an innovative spirit and entrepreneurial mindset, which can drive positive change in the food systems sector. The growing demand for sustainable food, technological advancements, and potential government support offer opportunities for youth to contribute to agricultural development.

Data and Statistics

Youth Unemployment- 1/3 of African youths are currently unemployed, and another 1/3 are vulnerably employed.

Youth Population Growth- By 2030, African youth will constitute 42% of the global youth population, with over 100 million seeking employment opportunities.

Agriculture’s Role- Agriculture employs 50% of Africa’s workforce, offering significant potential for youth employment.

Literacy Challenges- More than 25% of youths entering the job market lack basic literacy, hindering their ability to take advantage of opportunities.

Job Creation Gap- Only 3 million new jobs are being created annually in Africa, while 10 million young people are entering the labor market.

The Kigali Declaration therefore provides a roadmap for achieving this goal by addressing the challenges faced by youth and leveraging their potential to transform food systems and build a more resilient future for Africa.