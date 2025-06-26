For over 60 years, Serap has been a global leader in milk cooling solutions, providing essential equipment to preserve milk quality from small to large quantities. We understand the critical need for efficient cooling, especially in remote areas where milk spoilage can lead to significant waste due to collection difficulties and distance from processing centers.

That’s why Serap has developed a complete range of simple, efficient, and robust solutions, including our Milk Can Coolers (MCCs) and Bulk Milk Coolers, specifically designed for small producers.

Overcoming Challenges in Remote Areas

We’re proud to offer an economic and robust solution for cooling milk directly in stainless steel or aluminum cans. Our MCC system ensures rapid temperature reduction, crucial for maintaining milk quality from the farm gate.

Uninterrupted Cooling, Anywhere, Anytime

One of the biggest challenges in remote regions is the lack of reliable power. SERAP Group addresses this with a complete autonomous solar-powered solution for our MCCs. This system operates entirely off-grid, eliminating the need for traditional power generators. During the day, solar panels provide energy for cooling and recharge the battery pack, which then powers the unit throughout the night, ensuring continuous operation.

Advanced Cooling Technology

Our MCCs are engineered for performance. A high-performance condensing unit combined with an efficient Ice Accumulation System guarantees a consistent temperature of 0.5 to 1∘C inside the milk can cooler.

The Serap MCC system rapidly cools milk:

From 35∘C to less than 10∘C within 75 minutes during the first milking.

during the first milking. In subsequent milkings, it achieves this in just 45 minutes, eventually bringing the milk temperature inside the cans down to 2∘C over time.

Versatility to Meet Your Needs

Our MCC models are available to suit diverse requirements:

MCC – 320 L : Accommodates 8 x 40 L milk cans.

: Accommodates 8 x 40 L milk cans. Cooling Units : Choose between compact or stand-alone options.

: Choose between compact or stand-alone options. Energy Sources: Select the most suitable power source for your farm – solar power, hybrid power, or grid power.

Key Benefits of Serap MCCs

Preserve Quality at the Source : Rapidly cool small quantities of milk directly at the farm, even in remote locations. This pre-cooled milk can then be safely transported to collection centers or processing plants.

: Rapidly cool small quantities of milk directly at the farm, even in remote locations. This pre-cooled milk can then be safely transported to collection centers or processing plants. Cost-Effective and Efficient : Avoid expensive diesel generator sets. The MCC intelligently builds and accumulates ice whenever grid or solar power is available, maximizing efficiency.

: Avoid expensive diesel generator sets. The MCC intelligently builds and accumulates ice whenever grid or solar power is available, maximizing efficiency. Streamlined Collection: Facilitates the separate collection of cow, buffalo, goat, and camel milk without any risk of mixing.

Optimize Energy with Heat Recovery

Beyond cooling, Serap also offers a wide range of energy recovery solutions. Our Heat Recovery Unit, for example, captures waste heat from the cooling process to heat water. This heated water is ideal for cleaning cans and accessories, further enhancing efficiency and sustainability on your farm.