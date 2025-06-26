Hello Nature, a pioneering company specializing in biosolutions such as biostimulants of natural origin, proudly announces the expansion of its flagship biostimulant production facility in Italy. The project, which has already commenced, will double the site’s

production capacity and marks a strategic milestone in the company’s mission to support farmers around the world with innovative, sustainable, and high-value solutions.

This significant investment stems from both internal momentum and external market dynamics.

Over the past decade, Hello Nature has experienced remarkable growth, fueled by its cutting-edge research and development in vegetal peptides, which have revolutionized the plant nutrition and the chelation sectors.

The expansion is a response to this success and to the escalating global demand for biostimulants, a market segment forecasted to grow at a double-digit annual rate in the coming years across the world. This growth is being supported by new regulations in the European Union and other regions, which are encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural inputs and driving a shift away from synthetic products. In addition to regulatory drivers, geopolitical tensions affecting fertilizer supply chains, particularly synthetic inputs, have highlighted the strategic value of biostimulants in ensuring food security and autonomy in agricultural production.

“We have always believed in the power of nature and science working together,” says Luca Bonini, CEO of Hello Nature. “With this expansion, we’re not just increasing our capacity—we’re reinforcing our long-term commitment to farmers across the world, helping them grow more resilient, high quality crops in a natural and sustainable way.”

The expanded facility will enable Hello Nature to serve new countries, support more distributors, and most importantly, benefit more growers by making advanced biostimulant solutions more widely available.

As global agriculture strives to provide more people with access to nutritious food while preserving the planet, Hello Nature believes vegetal peptides are a key asset for the future: improving food quality, enhancing farmer competitiveness, and protecting both human and environmental health.

This facility expansion is a decisive step forward on that path.